CARINGKIND TO HOST THE 37TH ANNUAL SYMPOSIUM ON DEMENTIA RESEARCH AND TREATMENT ON MARCH 11th, NYC

Moderated by Medscape Founder Peter Frishauf and Featuring Grandfather of Venture Capital Alan Patricof and Mother of Cognitive Experience Joanna Peña-Bickley

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving, will host the 37th Annual Symposium on Research Advances, on Monday, March 11, beginning at 6:00 pm ET at The Times Center, 242 W 41st Street, New York, NY. The event is open to the public free of charge, however online registration is required at www.ckmeeting.org.

The symposium will feature leaders in dementia research, treatment, and care including moderator Peter Frishauf and panelists Dr. Gayatri Devi, Alan Patricof, Dr. Howard Fillit, Joanna Peña-Bickley, and Stephani Shivers. Attendees will learn about the latest breakthroughs in Alzheimer's treatment and innovative strategies in dementia care and gain valuable insights into evolving approaches for family support and care management.

MEDIA MUST RSVP TO ATTEND:

WHO: Peter Frishauf, Medscape Founder

Gayatri Devi, MD, Leading NYC Neurologist

Howard Fillit, MD, Executive Director and Chief Science Officer of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Alan Patricof, Co-Founder, Primetime Partners

Joanna Peña-Bickley, Founder and CEO of Vibes Ai

Diane Ty, Milken Institute

Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, CaringKind CEO and President WHAT: CaringKind's 37th Annual Research Meeting WHEN: Monday, March 11, Check-in begins at 5:30 pm EST and Program starts at 6:00 pm WHERE: The Times Center, 242 W 41st Street

"In this AI-powered age-tech era, we're focused on enhancing life's quality for those with dementia and Alzheimer's disease," said founder of Vibes Ai Joanna Peña-Bickley. "AI isn't just about assistance; it's about ensuring dignity, independence, and identity. With early detection and personalized interventions, we're transforming caregiving into a journey that values each individual's uniqueness. This is the heart of why I advocate for human connection and am proud to serve on the Board of Directors at CaringKind. Our goal is to make extended years richer and more meaningful, underscoring that technology, at its best, amplifies our humanity and enriches every moment for caregivers and those facing cognitive challenges."

In addition to being part of CaringKind's annual symposium on dementia research and treatment, Joanna Peña-Bickley will be one of the honorees at the nonprofit's 28th annual Forget-Me-Not Gala on June 3, 2024. The Gala is set to be an evening of celebration and inspiration that strengthens the resolve of CaringKind and its supporters in their ongoing mission to provide essential care and support to those facing the challenges of dementia and Alzheimer's. The night will also highlight how science and AI can transform and enhance caregiving. For more information regarding the Forget-Me-Not Gala, please visit: www.ckgala.org.Top of Form

About CaringKind

CaringKind is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with their community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. They offer a CaringKind Helpline (646) 744-2900; individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early-stage services and a wanderer's safety program. CaringKind believes in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need when they need it. www.caringkindnyc.org

SOURCE CaringKind