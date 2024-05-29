CARINGKIND'S 28TH ANNUAL FORGET-ME-NOT GALA TO HONOR LEADERS IN AI, SCIENCE, AND CULTURE

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaringKind, the trusted partner in Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving for over 45 years, proudly announces their 28th annual Forget-Me-Not Gala. This inspiring event takes place on Monday, June 3rd, 2024, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at Cipriani 42nd Street. The Forget-Me-Not Gala is CaringKind's effort to continue raising essential funds to support the myriad of programs and services offered to those affected. For red-carpet arrivals, press is invited for photo and interview opportunities from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The Purist will serve as the media sponsor for the evening.

Ryan Kristafer, Emmy-Award winning journalist and entertainment reporter for Good Day New York and FOX 5 NY, will serve as the evening's Master of the Ceremonies. Guests can anticipate an unforgettable evening, beginning with a cocktail reception at 6:30 pm, followed by dinner, a motivational award ceremony, a live auction, and an exclusive afterparty at 9:30 pm to conclude the festivities. Attendees can also expect to be captivated by musical performances from International Violinist Sarah Charness, Marissa Ghavami's rendition of "Over the Rainbow," New York's longest performing professional choir Musica Sacra throughout the night. A celebrity DJ performance for the private afterparty will be provided by Timo Weiland.

During the award ceremony, CaringKind will honor three esteemed professionals for their significant contributions to the Alzheimer's community under the night's Connect2living theme:

Joanna Peña-Bickley , CEO at Vibes Ai and former Head of R&D at Alexa Devices at Amazon will be honored with the Connect2ai Award for her revolutionary work in Generative AI and cognitive wellness.





CEO at and former Head of R&D at Alexa Devices at Amazon will be honored with the for her revolutionary work in Generative AI and cognitive wellness. Johnson Hartig , Founder and Creative Director of Libertine , will be honored with the Connect2culture and music Award for his tremendous, vibrant contributions to the world of fashion and lifestyle.





Founder and Creative Director of , will be honored with the for his tremendous, vibrant contributions to the world of fashion and lifestyle. Anne E. White, President of Lilly Neuroscience, Eli Lilly and Company, will be awarded the Connect2Science and services Award for her leadership in pharmaceutical innovations and commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Notable attendees are slated to attend in support of the honorees and CaringKind including; previous honoree and NFL legend, Leonard Marshall; Fashion Designer, Thom Browne; Fashion Designer, Cynthia Rowley; Fashion titan, Fern Mallis; Founder of Barbara Guggenheim Associates, Barbara Guggenheim; Bergdorf Goodman's Linda Fargo; celebrated food critic/writer, Florence Fabricant; Titan of Venture, Alan Patricof; Milken Institute Future of Aging, Diane Ty; The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation CEO, Mark Roithmayr; Medscape Founder Peter Frishauf; seasoned writer and political commentator Molly Jong-Fast and many more to come.

The live auction will be hosted by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's resident comedian, Seth Herzog, alongside International Auctioneer and Fundraiser Jacqueline Towers-Perkins, who will lead the Paddle Raise. The exceptional silent auctions are open and you may place your bids here.

"Essential funds are raised at our event for social work services for families impacted and evidence-based programs for those affected. We are weaving in support community and family through science, culture and advance technology to improve the quality of life for those living with Alzheimer's and related dementias," said President and CEO of CaringKind, Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh.

In 2023, CaringKind provided over 7,800 interactions with Dementia Care Specialists, enrolled over 861 Education Attendees, enrolled over 444 people in their MEDICALERT®NYC Wanderer's Safety Program, and hosted 74 different ongoing support groups facilitated by trained leaders both virtually and in person. Support a vital cause and enjoy an evening of elegance and inspiration. For more information about CaringKind's Forget-Me-Not Gala, including donations and ticket purchases, please visit www.ckgala.org.

About CaringKind:

CaringKind is your leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 45 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. CaringKind is dedicated to being your Trusted Partner in the journey through Alzheimer's and related dementia care, providing guidance, support, and comprehensive services to every person, at every stage of the disease. From the moment of diagnosis to end-of-life care, their mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or the challenges they face, receive the trusted support they need, ensuring no one walks this path alone.

Media Contacts:

Drayton Ford, [email protected], (212) 805-3057

Courtney Dawson, [email protected], (646) 744-2932

SOURCE CaringKind