Caris Life Sciences Advances Precision Oncology with New AI Insights Predicting Brain Metastases Risk in Breast and Lung Cancer

Caris AI Insights are proprietary algorithms only available to Caris Life Sciences customers and not achievable through small panels

IRVING, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, announced the addition of two new Caris AI Insights™ signatures included in the Caris Molecular Tumor Board Report. These signatures assess the risk of patients developing brain metastases in breast and lung cancer. The addition of these two signatures brings the total number of proprietary Caris AI insights to seven, providing deeper insights to physicians and patients. This report, available upon request when ordering MI Cancer Seek® at no additional cost, provides clinicians with additional insights across all tumor types with specific algorithms for treatment decisions for colon, breast, ovarian, pancreatic and lung cancer.

Caris Life Sciences is accelerating the future of precision oncology by utilizing the world's most complete multimodal real‑world dataset through its proprietary CodeAI™ platform, now exceeding over half a million patients tested with Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS), H&E and IHC images with longitudinal follow-up clinical data. The novel Caris signatures for breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) predict a patient's risk of brain metastases. Brain metastases are a common and serious complication for a subset of breast and lung cancer patients, so identifying the risk for this type of complication early is a meaningful step to support more informed clinical decision‑making.

"Insights from these proprietary Caris AI signatures give us a forward-looking view of which patients may be at elevated risk for brain metastases, allowing us to help guide clinicians to shift from passive surveillance to more proactive monitoring," said Caris President David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA. "Advanced clinical AI tools like Caris AI Insights are helping future-proof cancer care by integrating molecular intelligence into everyday decision making, so that we can personalize care earlier and with greater precision."

The brain metastases signatures were trained on a large set of 12,994 NSCLC cases and 3,371 breast cancer cases with matched survival outcomes. The signatures generate a personalized predictive score using each patient's WES and WTS data. Results are visualized as Kaplan‑Meier curves, providing clinicians with an intuitive view of the likelihood and rate of brain metastasis development based on the patient's molecular profile.

Caris received FDA approval in November 2024 for MI Cancer Seek. This tissue-based assay is the first and only simultaneous WES and WTS-based assay with FDA-approved companion diagnostic (CDx) indications for molecular profiling of solid tumors.

A study is in progress with collaborators of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance® (POA®) to highlight how risk prediction for brain metastases in breast and lung cancer patients is achieved using Caris AI Insights. The Caris POA is a global network of leading cancer centers and research groups that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

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SOURCE Caris Life Sciences