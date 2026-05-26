Caris Life Sciences Launches Behind the Diagnosis Campaign Spotlighting Patient Lives Transformed by Caris' Comprehensive Genomic Testing

Inaugural story spotlights a woman whose presumed stage 4 metastatic breast cancer diagnosis was corrected by Caris GPSai, an AI-powered tissue-of-origin model, revealing a highly treatable lymphoma

IRVING, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today launched "Behind the Diagnosis," a new campaign that spotlights patients whose care has been targeted and personalized by Caris' comprehensive molecular profiling and AI-powered precision medicine. The inaugural story features Erika Rios, who was diagnosed prior to Caris testing, with stage 4 metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Caris GPSai®, the company's clinically validated tissue-of-origin AI model, available when ordering Caris MI Cancer Seek®, subsequently identified the true source of her disease as Hodgkin lymphoma, one of the most treatable cancers.

Erika presented in a visceral crisis and started chemotherapy based on an initial diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer. Her treating oncologist, Vitor H. Pastorini Filho, MD, a board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist, questioned whether the clinical picture fit and ordered comprehensive molecular profiling with Caris GPSai to confirm the diagnosis. The AI model's analysis pointed to a different diagnosis, Hodgkin lymphoma, a hematologic cancer with a five-year relative survival rate of roughly 89% according to the American Cancer Society and a markedly different treatment pathway than metastatic breast cancer.

The GPSai algorithm can be ordered with Caris MI Cancer Seek at no additional cost. Caris received FDA approval in November 2024 for Caris MI Cancer Seek. This tissue-based assay is the first and only simultaneous Whole Exome Sequencing and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing-based assay with FDA-approved companion diagnostic (CDx) indications for molecular profiling of solid tumors.

A recent peer-reviewed study published in JAMA Network Open showed that integrating Caris GPSai into routine molecular profiling identified 123 misdiagnoses across 3,958 cases submitted as presumed primary lung squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), a misdiagnosis rate of 3.1%. The true tumor origin spanned multiple lineages, including cutaneous SCC, urothelial carcinoma, and head and neck cancer. Following the diagnosis change, 71.5% of these patients experienced changes in eligibility for guideline-preferred first-line systemic therapy. Erika's case illustrates the same diagnostic dynamic in a different tumor type.

"Pathology is one of the most consequential decision points in oncology, because the diagnosis dictates therapy," said Matthew Oberley, MD, PhD, SVP, Chief Clinical Officer and Pathologist-in-Chief at Caris Life Sciences. "Erika's case illustrates what an AI-augmented, physician-in-the-loop approach can do when the clinical picture and the initial diagnosis do not align. By integrating tissue-of-origin prediction directly into routine molecular profiling, we give clinicians a powerful second look without requiring additional specimen or delay."

The clinical stakes of an accurate molecular diagnosis extend across the cancer care continuum. A correction in tumor lineage can open eligibility for targeted therapies that the original diagnosis would have ruled out, qualify a patient for a clinical trial previously closed to them, or remove a treatment recommendation that is unlikely to succeed against the actual disease. For patients facing a stage 4 label and a poor prognosis, an accurate redefinition of the disease can reshape the entire trajectory of care. Pairing comprehensive molecular profiling with AI brings that diagnostic clarity earlier in the patient journey, surfacing discrepancies in the routine workflow before treatment decisions are locked in.

Erika was successfully treated for her corrected diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma. In her story, Erika reflects on the diagnostic correction: "I cried like I had never cried in my life. I cried from happiness. I am living proof that Caris saves lives, and what it did for me, it can do for other patients."

"Behind the Diagnosis" will feature additional patient stories throughout the coming year, each illustrating a real-world clinical outcome made possible by truly comprehensive genomic profiling and AI. Watch Erika's story and learn more about the campaign on the Caris website.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

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