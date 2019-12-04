Caris Life Sciences and Ambry Genetics Partner to Advance Cancer Care

IRVING, Texas and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, and Ambry Genetics (Ambry), a leading clinical genetic testing company, today announced that Caris will begin offering Ambry's 67-gene CancerNext-Expanded panel to evaluate the hereditary risks for cancer. Combined with Caris' somatic (tumor) tests that analyze a cancer's detailed molecular makeup, Caris will provide patients and their healthcare providers unparalleled information to more accurately diagnose and treat cancer. This will be the most comprehensive, clinically relevant molecular and genetic offering on the market today to guide treatment and management of cancer.

"We are committed to providing clinicians with high-quality information they can use to inform treatment decisions," said David D. Halbert, Caris Life Sciences Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder. "By partnering with Ambry Genetics to better inform patient care, we are able to provide clinicians a greater ability to learn about a cancer's molecular composition."

Caris currently offers clinicians Caris Molecular Intelligence®, a proprietary, comprehensive tumor profiling approach that assesses DNA, RNA, and proteins – unique to an individual's cancer – to reveal a molecular blueprint in order to guide more precise and individualized treatment decisions.

Through the partnership, Caris will now offer Ambry's CancerNext-Expanded® hereditary cancer panel. This panel analyzes 67 genes associated with an increased hereditary risk of cancer, including brain, breast, colon, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, renal, uterine, and many other cancers. Its comprehensive testing identifies inherited risks for cancer in order for clinicians to accurately diagnose, treat, and manage cancer risks for each patient's needs.

"To best diagnose and treat cancer, clinicians must understand whether patients have mutations in genes associated with an increased risk for hereditary cancer," said Aaron Elliott, Chief Executive Officer of Ambry. "Caris' molecular tests combined with Ambry's germline genetic testing, give clinicians the most comprehensive, clinically relevant molecular profile on the market to guide treatment and management."

The combined Caris and Ambry testing is now available nationwide.

"Being able to simultaneously conduct comprehensive tumor genomic testing and multi-gene germline sequencing is invaluable, especially for sick patients at the beginning of their cancer journey," said Michael J. Hall, M.D., M.S., Chair, Department of Clinical Genetics at Fox Chase Cancer Center. "This is information I can immediately begin using for my patients to more accurately diagnose them and to better individualize their treatments."

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Next Generation Profiling™ that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® and ADAPT Biotargeting System™, with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Whole transcriptome sequencing with MI Transcriptome provides the most comprehensive and unique RNA analysis available on the market and covers all 22,000 genes, with an average of 60 million reads per patient, to deliver extremely broad coverage and high resolution into the dynamic nature of the transcriptome. Assessing the whole transcriptome allows us to dig deeper into the RNA universe to uncover and detect fusions, splice variants, and expression changes that provide oncologists with more insight and actionable information when determining treatment plans for patients.

Caris Pharmatech, a pioneer of the original Just-In-Time research system with the largest research-ready oncology network, is changing the paradigm from the traditional physician outreach model to a real-time approach where patient identification is completed at the lab and the physician is informed so that the patient can be enrolled days earlier, and remain in the local physician's care, without having to travel to a large central trial site. This fundamentally redefines how pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies identify and rapidly enroll patients in precision oncology trials by combining Caris' highest quality industry leading large-scale molecular profiling services with Pharmatech's on-demand site activation and patient enrollment system.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

About Ambry Genetics®

Ambry Genetics, as part of Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, excels at translating scientific research into clinically actionable test results based upon a deep understanding of the human genome and the biology behind genetic disease. Our unparalleled track record of discoveries over 20 years, and growing database that continues to expand in collaboration with academic, corporate and pharmaceutical partners, means we are first to market with innovative products and comprehensive analysis that enable clinicians to confidently inform patient health decisions. We care about what happens to real people, their families, and the people they love, and remain dedicated to providing them and their clinicians with deeper knowledge and fresh insights, so together they can make informed, potentially life-altering healthcare decisions. For more information, please visit ambrygen.com .

