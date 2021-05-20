Caris Life Sciences and National Cancer Center Japan Announce Exclusive Collaboration to Launch The SCRUM-Japan MONSTAR-SCREEN-2 Trial

IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today they have entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with the National Cancer Center Japan (NCC) to provide Caris' comprehensive molecular profiling in MONSTAR-SCREEN-2 of SCRUM-Japan, the largest cancer genomic screening consortium in Japan.

Under this agreement, patients will gain access to Caris Molecular Intelligence®, a proprietary, comprehensive tumor profiling approach that assesses all 22,000 genes in both DNA and RNA, and proteins – unique to an individual's cancer – to reveal a molecular blueprint in order to guide more precise and individualized treatment decisions. Additionally, Caris will provide access to its artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictors MI GPSai™ (Genomic Profiling Similarity) score and MI FOLFOXai™. GPSai analyzes the patient's tumor at the molecular level using both whole exome and whole transcriptome data to match the tumor's molecular signature across 21 cancer types from the Caris database, to determine where the signature has been seen before. GPSai predicted the tumor type in the labeled data set with an accuracy of over 94% on 93% of cases, and with 97% accuracy when the top 2 predictions are considered. FOLFOXai is Caris' AI-based predictor intended to gauge a metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patient's likelihood of benefit from first-line treatment FOLFOX followed by FOLFIRI, versus FOLFIRI followed by FOLFOX, both standard of care options. In December 2020, Caris published data in Clinical Cancer Research demonstrating 71% difference in overall survival for mCRC patients using its FOLFOXai predictor.

Launched in 2015, SCRUM-Japan is one of the world's largest cancer initiatives, involving some 260 Japanese clinical facilities and 17 pharmaceutical companies. More than 17,000 patients are enrolled, with 2,000 more signed up annually. The multinational genomic screening program is designed to accelerate the development of innovative biomarker-driven precision medicine cancer therapies. By utilizing Caris' next generation sequencing and AI-based predictors, participants will be matched to, and able to enroll in, targeted therapy clinical trials based on the data received from Caris' molecular profile.

"Caris Life Sciences provides one of the most comprehensive tumor profiling offerings in the world, and we are proud to work with them as we prepare to launch the fourth phase of our program," said Takayuki Yoshino, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Clinical Research Coordination Division & Director of Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Oncology at the National Cancer Center Hospital East. "This collaboration brings together the expertise, innovation and reach of Caris in the field of molecular profiling to our patients, and will allow treating physicians to make therapy-based decisions for their patients that ultimately help deliver better outcomes."

"It is paramount that all patients and healthcare providers worldwide have access to precision medicine testing in order to guide treatment decisions and better inform patient care," said W. Michael Korn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Caris Life Sciences. "Caris is pleased to partner with NCC to provide them with our industry-leading technology and suite of product offerings that will allow them to fully realize the potential of precision medicine in diagnostics, and set the stage for developing unique treatment approaches for patients as part of the groundbreaking MONSTAR-SCREEN-2 study."

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris Artificial Intelligence, combining its market leading service offering, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech™ is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by connecting biopharma companies with research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 420 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time (JIT) Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing Caris' Just-In-Time Trial-Matching System, Caris will automatically match patients to clinical trials and sites can be activated and eligible to enroll patients within one week.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

About National Cancer Center Japan

The National Cancer Center Japan, established in 1962, is a leading medical institution in cancer treatment and research in Japan. It is actively involved in physician-led clinical trials and clinical research, and has produced a wealth of research results that have led to the development of new drugs.

