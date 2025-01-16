Caris Life Sciences Announces a Strategic Collaboration with Ontada® to Advance Oncology Research and the Adoption of Precision Medicine

The collaboration brings together Caris' extensive genomic data and molecular expertise with Ontada's robust clinical data and research capabilities to drive next-gen therapeutic development and advance cancer care

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced a strategic and multi-faceted collaboration with Ontada®, a business dedicated to oncology real-world evidence, clinical education and point of care technologies, to advance molecular research and cancer care, enhance the healthcare delivery system and ultimately drive precision medicine by supporting life sciences companies in the development of next-gen oncology therapies.

"Rooted in a commitment to rigorous science and cancer care, the collaboration between Caris and Ontada includes strategic pillars spanning the development and delivery of multimodal data solutions, innovative research strategies and data-driven practices to provide actionable cancer care intelligence," said Caris President David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA. "By seamlessly integrating key entities of research, biopharma and patients, we collectively aim to revolutionize cancer research, drive innovation, advance precision medicine and improve patient outcomes."

"By bringing together two of the most extensive clinical and genomic data sets in community oncology, we have developed a unique resource for life sciences companies. Our goal with this resource is to empower them to address complex questions, potentially leading to groundbreaking research and improved cancer care," said Christine Davis, Ontada President. "Given the rapid evolution of oncology, this collaboration enables us to deliver insights more quickly, conduct more robust research and continue advancing precision care."

The collaboration leverages Caris' molecular-rich, multimodal database generated from over 6.5 million tests producing over 13 quadrillion datapoints, and Ontada's industry-leading real-world oncology data representing over 2.4 million cancer patient records available for research across more than 80 tumor types derived largely from community settings where, according to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 85% of cancer patients are treated. Bringing together a synergistic convergence of cancer care, diagnostics and drug development, the collaboration extends beyond a combined data solution to advance oncology treatment through joint research projects.

"Caris and Ontada will collaboratively work to bridge the gap between research and real-world application, creating a streamlined pathway from research and development to clinical practice to benefit patients with faster access to more informed treatment decisions, personalized therapies, clinical trials and improved outcomes," said Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™, James Hamrick, MD, MPH. "This collaboration marks a transformative approach to cancer care, fostering innovation, efficiency and patient-centered outcomes in oncology."

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides a differentiated platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition, and we value our employees as much as we do our patients of every creed, color, sex, sexual orientation and religion. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

