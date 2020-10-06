Caris Life Sciences Appoints Brian Lamon, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer, Head of BioPharma Business Development

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that Brian Lamon, Ph.D., has been appointed Chief Business Officer, Head of BioPharma Business Development.

In this role, Lamon will be responsible for developing the partnering and business development strategy for the company and translating that strategy into actionable and achievable goals for the broader Caris organization.

"We are very excited to welcome Brian to Caris," said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences. "His expertise in oncology clinical development, business development, translational medicine and medical affairs, and track record of maximizing value from external relationships will further advance our business development strategies to position the company for continued growth."

Lamon brings over 15 years of experience from large pharma and academia to Caris. He previously worked for Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) as Vice President, Development Lead, Genitourinary (GU) Malignancies, Oncology Development. Prior to that, Lamon held several leadership roles in clinical development and business development, including Head, Clinical Collaborations & External Evaluations, Chair of the joint development of immuno-oncology collaboration assets in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and leadership of the Search & Evaluation team responsible for the identification and assessment of external clinical stage assets for clinical collaborations, licensing and M&A. Prior to joining industry, Lamon was Assistant Dean of Research Development and Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Weill Medical College of Cornell University in New York, and he remains active on the faculty as Assistant Professor (courtesy appointment).

"I am thrilled to join Caris, an industry leader in precision medicine with an exceptionally bright future," said Lamon. "I look forward to building a high performing team and expanding on the companies' fantastic growth trajectory by engaging and partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to deliver value to the business."

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris MAI™ (Molecular Artificial Intelligence) that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by assisting biopharma companies with accessing research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 200 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time (JIT) Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing Caris' Just-In-Time Trial-Matching System, Caris will automatically match patients to clinical trials and sites can be activated and eligible to enroll patients within one week.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Lindsey Bailys

GCI Health

[email protected]

212-798-9884

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences

Related Links

http://www.carislifesciences.com

