Caris Life Sciences Appoints New Executive Medical Director

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today Matthew Oberley, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed Executive Medical Director.

Dr. Oberley joined Caris in August 2019 as Senior Medical Director and has functioned as a leading face for Caris' clinical and scientific expertise in the marketplace and research community. His responsibilities have included managing the Company's Medical Science Liaison team and helping connect key oncology research leaders across the country with the large datasets Caris has generated through the Company's molecular profiling technology.

In his expanded role, Dr. Oberley will oversee Caris' quality and fidelity of the medical operations facilities to ensure patient safety. Dr. Oberley will lead Caris' pathology and genetics teams.

"We are excited to appoint Matthew to Executive Medical Director and believe his expertise in hematopathology, molecular science, translational medicine, and machine learning will continue to help our company work to personalize cancer treatment using protein and DNA/RNA analysis," said David Spetzler, MS, MBA, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris. "Since joining Caris, Dr. Oberley has been instrumental in bringing precision medicine to more patients and we are excited to have him play a larger role in the development of our AI driven products."

Prior to joining Caris, Dr. Oberley held roles at the University of Southern California and, most recently, Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). Dr. Oberley received his M.D. and Ph.D. from University of Wisconsin-Madison and was an Assistant Professor of Clinical Pathology at the University of Southern California.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Next Generation Profiling™ that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® and ADAPT Biotargeting System™, with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Whole transcriptome sequencing with MI Transcriptome provides the most comprehensive and unique RNA analysis available on the market and covers all 22,000 genes, with an average of 60 million reads per patient, to deliver extremely broad coverage and high resolution into the dynamic nature of the transcriptome. Assessing the whole transcriptome allows us to dig deeper into the RNA universe to uncover and detect fusions, splice variants, and expression changes that provide oncologists with more insight and actionable information when determining treatment plans for patients.

Caris Pharmatech, a pioneer of the original Just-In-Time research system with the largest research-ready oncology network is changing the paradigm from the traditional physician outreach model to a real-time approach where patient identification is completed at the lab and the physician is informed so that the patient can be enrolled days earlier, and remain in the local physician's care, without having to travel to a large central trial site. This fundamentally redefines how pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies identify and rapidly enroll patients in precision oncology trials by combining Caris' highest quality industry leading large-scale molecular profiling services with Pharmatech's on-demand site activation and patient enrollment system.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

