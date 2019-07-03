Caris Life Sciences Appoints Steven D. Averbuch, M.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board

IRVING, Texas, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that Steven D. Averbuch, M.D., former Vice President and Head of Precision Medicine within the Translational Medicine Division of Research and Development (R&D) at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), has joined its Scientific Advisory Board – a group of leading cancer researchers, bioinformaticians and clinical oncologists who provide independent recommendations about Caris' precision medicine initiatives to accelerate the advancement of cancer care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Averbuch, a champion for precision cancer care, to our Scientific Advisory Board," said George Poste, D.V.M., Ph.D., FRC Path, FRS, Scientific Advisory Board Chairman. "His expertise in oncology clinical trial design and experience in immuno-oncology bolsters Caris' efforts to advance precision medicine and improve clinical outcomes."

Dr. Averbuch brings more than 35 years of experience in the oncology drug development industry to an elite team of scientific and clinical thought leaders that support Caris' efforts to make cancer treatment more precise and effective. An industry veteran who has contributed to multiple drug and companion diagnostic approvals in the U.S. and other major markets, Dr. Averbuch recently retired from BMS where he led integrated biomarker and pharmacodiagnostic activities across the company's R&D portfolio. During his tenure, Dr. Averbuch spearheaded the Pharmacodiagnostics Center of Excellence, established in 2008, which led to the application of BMS' precision medicine strategy across all therapeutic areas. Under his leadership, the Center integrated the co-development and co-commercialization of diagnostic tests as companions to BMS medicines. Previously, Dr. Averbuch oversaw corporate-wide strategic initiatives for translational and targeted medicine and served as the Head of Early Global Clinical Research, where he was responsible for early asset development strategy and execution of all Phase 2 oncology programs.

"I am delighted to join Caris' Scientific Advisory Board and support their pursuit in developing industry-leading offerings that enhance personalized cancer treatments," said Dr. Averbuch. "The opportunity to collaborate with this exceptional class of scientific and clinical minds is an extraordinary privilege."

Prior to joining BMS, Dr. Averbuch served in leadership roles at Merck Research Laboratories, where he was the therapeutic area head for oncology clinical research, and at AstraZeneca, where he led oncology drug development. Prior to joining industry, Dr. Averbuch held academic appointments at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) School of Medicine in Bethesda, Md.

In addition to the Caris Scientific Advisory Board, he also serves on boards and committees for the Personalized Medicine Coalition, the National Biomarker Development Alliance and the University of Kansas Institute for Advancing Medical Innovation. Dr. Averbuch is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), having served on committees for both organizations.

Dr. Averbuch received his M.D. and internal medicine training from the University of Illinois, Chicago and his medical oncology training at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland. Dr. Averbuch is the 2014 recipient of the University of Illinois College of Medicine Distinguished Alumnus Award.

For more information about the Scientific Advisory Board, please visit www.carislifesciences.com/about/scientific-advisory-board/.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assess DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Next Generation Profiling™ that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® and ADAPT Biotargeting System™, with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

