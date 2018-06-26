Caris Life Sciences Expands Management Team

David D. Halbert, Chairman and CEO of Caris Life Sciences shared, "We have witnessed strong demand for reliable and trusted molecular information to personalize therapy for cancer patients, and with this Caris Molecular Intelligence continues to advance its position as the leading, unbiased tumor profiling specialist in this space. In addition, we intend to accelerate the development of new and transformative precision medicine products using our proprietary Adapt Biotargeting System. In order to achieve these objectives, we are excited to have these outstanding professionals join our management team and share in our commitment to deliver the highest quality molecular information to our physician and biopharmaceutical partners."

Mr. Brille is a senior financial services executive with more than 25 years of experience in investment banking, including global leadership positions. Mr. Brille will assume executive oversight of business and corporate development initiatives. Most recently, Mr. Brille was based in Hong Kong and served as President of Asia Pacific for Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to this, he served as Global Head of Corporate & Investment Banking at Bank of America. He was also responsible for building Bank of America's Healthcare Investment Banking business, as well as previously establishing Morgan Stanley's Healthcare Services Group. He holds a JD from Stanford Law School, a Masters of Public Policy from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Illinois.

Mr. Sullivan has extensive experience as an oncology diagnostic company executive with expertise in companion diagnostics and precision medicine. Prior to joining Caris, he spent more than nine years at Roche Diagnostics, where he held leadership positions spanning the entire commercial operation. Most recently, Mr. Sullivan was Senior Vice President, General Manager, and Business Unit Lifecycle Leader of the company's core oncology franchise. Prior to his tenure at Roche, Mr. Sullivan spent more than 15 years in key commercial leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics and Abbott Laboratories' Diagnostic Division. Mr. Sullivan received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with emphasis in Marketing from Texas A&M University.

Mr. Nelson has broad operational experience with top-tier diagnostics and life science tools companies. Before joining Caris, he was Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development at Trovagene, where he led business and market development for the company's oncology based non-invasive biopsy portfolio. Prior to Trovagene, Mr. Nelson spent 10 years at Illumina in R&D, technical service and sales, as well as held leadership positions in the New and Emerging Markets business unit that focused on clinical and consumer markets. He has contributed to the design and creation of over a dozen genetic analysis systems and tests, and has established partnerships and collaborations enabling high growth genomics businesses throughout his career. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology from San Diego State University.

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation, and the world's leading immunotherapy diagnostic expert. Caris Molecular Intelligence®, the company's Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Plus (CGP+) molecular testing service, assesses DNA, RNA and proteins, including microsatellite instability (MSI), tumor mutational burden (TMB) and PD-L1, to reveal a molecular blueprint to guide more precise and personalized treatment decisions. Caris' profiling services are routinely covered by third-party payors, including CMS for Medicare patients. The ADAPT Biotargeting System™, the company's revolutionary and unbiased profiling platform, is currently being utilized for drug target identification, therapeutic discovery and development, fixed tissue-based companion diagnostics, blood-based cancer screening and biomarker identification. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com.

