Caris Life Sciences Further Bolsters Scientific Advisory Board With Four New Members

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today the addition of four members to its Scientific Advisory Board. The Board comprises prominent experts representing a broad range of disciplines, including molecular biology, pathology, drug and diagnostic development, clinical trial design, regulatory issues and reimbursement policy. George Poste, D.V.M., Ph.D., FRC Path, FRS, chair of the Scientific Advisory Board and vice-chairman of Caris Life Sciences, commented: "The addition of these new Board members reflects the expansion of Caris Life Sciences' activities in whole transcriptome profiling, immunophenotyping, drug target identification and the use of advanced computational platforms in machine learning and artificial intelligence for the analysis of large-scale data generated by comprehensive molecular profiling of cancer patients."

Amalio Telenti, M.D., Ph.D., is chief data scientist and head of computational biology at Vir Biotechnology Inc. He was previously a professor of genomics in the Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology at Scripps Research and chief data scientist for Scripps Research Translational Institute. His research focuses on the use of machine learning in the analysis of large-scale genomic data, mapping the essentiality of coding and non-coding elements and the integration of genomic data with other data modalities related to disease risk, with a particular emphasis on the metabolome and microbiome. He is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Center for Integrative Genomics, University of Lausanne, the Institute Pasteur Shanghai at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Swiss Personalized Health Network.

Brian Rubin , M.D., Ph.D., is chair of the Robert J. Tomsich Pathology & Laboratory Medicine Institute (RT-PLMI) at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Rubin oversees more than 1,500 caregivers and 100 pathologists responsible for processing over 25 million tests each year. Dr. Rubin is also professor of pathology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine. His research is focused on the diagnosis of soft tissues neoplasms and the analysis of aberrant signal pathways to identify new drug targets and therapeutic resistance mechanisms. He is a founding member of the International Society of Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology.

, M.D., Ph.D., is chair of the Robert J. Tomsich Pathology & Laboratory Medicine Institute (RT-PLMI) at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Rubin oversees more than 1,500 caregivers and 100 pathologists responsible for processing over 25 million tests each year. Dr. Rubin is also professor of pathology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine. His research is focused on the diagnosis of soft tissues neoplasms and the analysis of aberrant signal pathways to identify new drug targets and therapeutic resistance mechanisms. He is a founding member of the International Society of Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology. Holden Terry Maecker , Ph.D., is a professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford University . He is the director of the Human Immune Monitoring Center and director of the Services Centers and Enabling Technologies at the University. Dr. Maecker's research has provided important insights into T cell response signatures and their association with protection from chronic pathogens and cancer.

, Ph.D., is a professor of microbiology and immunology at . He is the director of the Human Immune Monitoring Center and director of the Services Centers and Enabling Technologies at the University. Dr. Maecker's research has provided important insights into T cell response signatures and their association with protection from chronic pathogens and cancer. Hamilton Moses, III, M.D., is a neurologist and management consultant. He is also professor of neurology (adjunct) at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine . In 2002, he founded Alerion Advisors, LLC, which provides advisory services in strategy, organization and governance to major academic medical centers and foundations. The associated Alerion Institute studies innovation and productivity in science and biomedical research. He has advised many corporations, hospitals, foundations and governments as a partner and senior advisor with the international strategy firm, The Boston Consulting Group, where he began BCG's Science & Technology practice. He was the chief physician and chief operating officer of the Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System, interim chief of psychiatry of the Partners Health Care System and McLean Hospital ( Harvard ) in Boston , and professor of business (adjunct) at the Darden School of the University of Virginia . Dr. Moses is the author of 200 scholarly publications, co-editor of Osler's- Hopkins' Principles and Practice of Medicine and founded the Johns Hopkins Medical Letter – Health After 50, a popular letter for the public.

"Our Scientific Advisory Board serves as a critical resource for Caris Life Sciences in the vetting and validation of the science that we do. Their broad experience and deep expertise provides invaluable insight and perspective in the development of our product portfolio and long-term strategy," said David Spetzler, MS, Ph.D., MBA, president and chief scientific officer at Caris Life Sciences.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Next Generation Profiling™ that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® and ADAPT Biotargeting System™, with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Whole transcriptome sequencing with MI Transcriptome provides the most comprehensive and unique RNA analysis available on the market and covers all 22,000 genes, with an average of 60 million reads per patient, to deliver extremely broad coverage and high resolution into the dynamic nature of the transcriptome. Assessing the whole transcriptome allows us to dig deeper into the RNA universe to uncover and detect fusions, splice variants, and expression changes that provide oncologists with more insight and actionable information when determining treatment plans for patients.

Caris Pharmatech, a pioneer of the original Just-In-Time research system with the largest research-ready oncology network is changing the paradigm from the traditional physician outreach model to a real-time approach where patient identification is completed at the lab and the physician is informed so that the patient can be enrolled days earlier, and remain in the local physician's care, without having to travel to a large central trial site. This fundamentally redefines how pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies identify and rapidly enroll patients in precision oncology trials by combining Caris' highest quality industry leading large-scale molecular profiling services with Pharmatech's on-demand site activation and patient enrollment system.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

