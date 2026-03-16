Caris Life Sciences Introduces Powerful New Caris AI Insights to Identify Early Platinum Resistance in Ovarian Cancer

Caris AI Insights are proprietary and only available to Caris Life Sciences customers

IRVING, Texas, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced the addition of a platinum resistance AI signature to the growing portfolio of Caris AI Insights™. This new signature is designed to predict early platinum resistance in patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) and provides clinicians with unprecedented molecular insight into how long a patient may benefit from first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

Caris Life Sciences continues to advance precision oncology by integrating multimodal real-world datasets available with its proprietary CodeAI™ platform, enabling the creation of Caris AI Insights, an engine that utilizes Whole Exome Sequencing (WES), Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS) and clinical data to generate deeper biological understanding and more actionable insights for clinicians and researchers.

By harnessing AI across its comprehensive real-world database, Caris is building next-generation multimodal models that accelerate biomarker discovery, enhance therapeutic decision-making and support the development of more personalized cancer treatments.

HGSOC is the most common and aggressive type of ovarian cancer and is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, creating urgency in treatment planning. Platinum resistance, defined as disease progression or recurrence within six months of finishing first-line platinum-based chemotherapy, is estimated to affect 20-30% of patients with advanced HGSOC. For clinicians, understanding a patient's likelihood of chemotherapy resistance can guide the creation of a patient-specific treatment plan.

The ovarian platinum resistance signature is particularly relevant in light of the recent FDA approval of a combination therapy for patients with platinum-resistant disease. The FDA approved a new combination treatment that opens the door to another option for patients whose cancer has stopped responding to initial platinum-based chemotherapy. The approval underscores the importance of identifying resistance earlier in the treatment course so clinicians can make more informed decisions about subsequent therapy.

"The ability to anticipate which patients are likely to develop early platinum resistance has the potential to significantly improve how we approach ovarian cancer care," said David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA, Caris President. "Platinum-based chemotherapy works well for many patients, but when it doesn't, patients need to be able to quickly move on to other therapeutic options."

By identifying complex molecular features associated with platinum resistance, this signature generates a risk score and a "platinum sensitive" or "platinum resistant" prediction that estimates the likelihood of early transition to the next line of treatment using features from the Caris industry-leading Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome tissue platform. Also, clinicians receive supporting Kaplan-Meier curves to help contextualize the risk and assist with treatment planning. The Caris AI Insights for ovarian cancer is available now, by request, through the Caris Molecular Tumor Board Report when ordering Caris' tissue-based test, MI Cancer Seek®.

Caris received FDA approval in November 2024 for MI Cancer Seek, a tissue-based assay that is the first and only simultaneous WES and WTS-based assay with FDA-approved companion diagnostic (CDx) indications for molecular profiling of solid tumors.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

Forward Looking Statements

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SOURCE Caris Life Sciences