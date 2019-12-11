Caris Life Sciences Launches First Ever Molecular AI Product: A Clinical Genomic Profiling Similarity Score

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, today announced the launch of the newest addition to its comprehensive genomic profiling offerings, MI GPS™ (Genomic Profiling Similarity) Score. MI GPS Score is an AI driven tumor type biology similarity score that uses more than 6500 mathematical models in the machine learning algorithm to compare molecular characteristics of a patient's tumor against Caris' extensive database to provide new insights into the molecular subtype of cancer of unknown primary (CUP) cases, atypical clinical presentation cases, and other difficult to treat cancer cases, to help guide treatment decisions.

"Caris has the world's largest and most comprehensive database of paired molecular information with clinical outcomes," said David Spetzler, MS, MBA, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris. "We are actively employing advanced machine learning capabilities with this data set to identify unique molecular signatures that our industry-leading pathologists can use to better identify cancer subtypes and predict patient response to certain therapies. The combination of AI and human intelligence provides the most comprehensive analysis available today to characterize a patient's tumor."

MI GPS Score is Caris' tool to help manage CUP or cases identified by an ordering physician with atypical clinical presentation or clinical ambiguity. Our team of expert pathologists review the case with the additional information provided by the tumor type similarity score which compares molecular characteristics of the patient's tumor against the company's database (e.g., lung cancer tumor submitted for testing has a similar molecular signature as the lung cancers found in the Caris database or, conversely, the molecular signature is not similar to lung cancer, but similar to another tumor type's molecular signature).

Previous data shared at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting showed this score classified tumors from 55,780 samples with over 95% accuracy and generated an unequivocal result in the vast majority of CUP cases, when there was ambiguity about tissue of origin.

MI GPS Score was developed using a subset of results from the company's proprietary Caris Molecular Intelligence® platform. Caris Molecular Intelligence assesses DNA across a 592-DNA gene panel; gene fusions, RNA splice variants and gene expression through Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS) via MI Transcriptome™; and protein via immunohistochemistry (IHC).

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Next Generation Profiling™ that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® and ADAPT Biotargeting System™, with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Whole transcriptome sequencing with MI Transcriptome provides the most comprehensive and unique RNA analysis available on the market and covers all 22,000 genes, with an average of 60 million reads per patient, to deliver extremely broad coverage and high resolution into the dynamic nature of the transcriptome. Assessing the whole transcriptome allows us to dig deeper into the RNA universe to uncover and detect fusions, splice variants, and expression changes that provide oncologists with more insight and actionable information when determining treatment plans for patients.

Caris Pharmatech, a pioneer of the original Just-In-Time research system with the largest research-ready oncology network is changing the paradigm from the traditional physician outreach model to a real-time approach where patient identification is completed at the lab and the physician is informed so that the patient can be enrolled days earlier, and remain in the local physician's care, without having to travel to a large central trial site. This fundamentally redefines how pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies identify and rapidly enroll patients in precision oncology trials by combining Caris' highest quality industry leading large-scale molecular profiling services with Pharmatech's on-demand site activation and patient enrollment system.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

