The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences ® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (Caris POA). The Caris POA is a global network of top cancer centers and research groups that work together to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research.

"It is great to welcome UAMS to the Caris POA. Their unwavering commitment to excellence perfectly aligns with our commitment to advance biomarker-driven precision oncology," said James Hamrick, MD, MPH, Chairman of the Caris POA. "Together, we will leverage shared data and cutting-edge AI to accelerate research and translate it into personalized care for patients in Arkansas and around the world."

Caris POA members establish and refine molecular testing standards through collaborative research designed to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. By harnessing Caris' advanced AI-driven bioinformatics and machine learning platform and a vast multi-modal database, the Caris POA accelerates discovery and translates innovative findings into more effective, personalized patient care.

The Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is a cancer research and treatment center located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Supported by nationally recognized physicians, scientists and cancer experts offering comprehensive, research-driven care for patients across the nation with the most common to the rarest and most complex diseases.

"Joining the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance strengthens our ability to bring the most advanced, data-driven cancer care to patients in Arkansas and beyond," said Michael Birrer, M.D., Ph.D., director of the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. "This collaboration allows us to contribute to, and benefit from, a global network of leading institutions using precision medicine to accelerate discoveries and deliver truly personalized cancer treatment."

With the newest addition, the Caris POA now comprises 98 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia, and healthcare systems, including 45 NCI-designated cancer centers, all collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Using Caris molecular profiling, which includes comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic data, Caris aims to empower its network to prioritize therapeutic options and identify beneficial clinical trial opportunities for patients. Caris POA members can also participate in an expanding range of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, Caris POA institutions have access to one of the industry's largest and most detailed multi-modal databases, containing matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, with tens of billions of data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms at scale, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies, and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

About University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

UAMS is the state's only health sciences university, with colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Health Professions and Public Health; a graduate school; a hospital; a main campus in Little Rock; a Northwest Arkansas regional campus in Fayetteville; a statewide network of regional campuses; and eight institutes: the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute, Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute, Psychiatric Research Institute, Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, Translational Research Institute, Institute for Digital Health & Innovation and the Institute for Community Health Innovation. UAMS includes UAMS Health, a statewide health system that encompasses all of UAMS' clinical enterprise. UAMS is the only adult Level 1 trauma center in the state. UAMS has 3,485 students, 915 medical residents and fellows, and seven dental residents. It is the state's largest public employer with more than 11,000 employees, including 1,200 physicians who provide care to patients at UAMS, its regional campuses, Arkansas Children's, the VA Medical Center and Baptist Health.

