Caris Life Sciences Names Chief Communications Officer

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, today announced that Srikant (Sri) Ramaswami, has joined the company as Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.

Ramaswami brings to Caris more than two decades of healthcare communications experience, and has held roles of increasing importance at Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson. While at Johnson & Johnson, Ramaswami led the company's pharmaceutical communications efforts in China and later served as Vice President for Asia Pacific at Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices.

"We are delighted that Sri has joined Caris and believe that his breadth and depth of experience in healthcare will be of great benefit to us," said Michael Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Caris Life Sciences. "His strong communication skills coupled with his passion for healthcare and successful patient outcomes will enable us to effectively share the Caris story with key influencers."

Ramaswami joins Caris from rbb Communications where he was most recently Executive Vice President for healthcare. He began his career at Dow Jones & Co., Inc. and received his J.D. and M.S. degrees from the University at Buffalo School of Law and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, respectively.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assess DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Next Generation Profiling™ that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® and ADAPT Biotargeting System™, with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

Company Contact: Media Inquiries: Srikant (Sri) Ramaswami The Ruth Group Vice President, Kirsten Thomas Chief Communications Officer kthomas@theruthgroup.com sramaswami@carisls.com +1-508-280-6592 +1-214-769-5510



SOURCE Caris Life Sciences

Related Links

http://www.carislifesciences.com

