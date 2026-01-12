Caris Life Sciences Partners with Everlywell to Launch Caris' Forthcoming MCED Assay, Caris Detect

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences ® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced a partnership with Everlywell, a digital health company pioneering the next generation of biomarker intelligence, combining AI-powered technology with human insight to deliver personalized, actionable health answers.

Caris and Everlywell are partnering to launch Caris Detect™, Caris' forthcoming Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) blood-based screening assay, through Everlywell's platform. Caris Detect utilizes comprehensive whole genome sequencing (WGS) technology to identify multiple cancer types by analyzing molecular signals circulating in the bloodstream.

"Caris Life Sciences is proud to partner with Everlywell to expand access to Caris Detect, Caris' revolutionary MCED assay driven by WGS technology," said Caris President David Spetzler , MS, PhD, MBA. "By combining our advanced precision medicine technologies with Everlywell's consumer-focused platform, we're creating a powerful new pathway for people to detect cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages, before it can spread, ultimately supporting better outcomes for patients."

"Our partnership with Caris Life Sciences will enhance access to Caris Detect testing, which represents a powerful step forward in how cancer is identified earlier and more proactively," said Julia Cheek, Founder and CEO, Everlywell. "Everlywell has spent the last decade defining the standard for accessible diagnostics. By combining our consumer reach, established infrastructure, and clinical leadership, we are uniquely positioned to bring this transformational technology to people across the country."

Caris expects to launch the Caris Detect assay in the first half of 2026.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms at scale, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies, and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

About Everlywell

Everlywell is a digital health company pioneering the next generation of biomarker intelligence—combining AI-powered technology with human insight to deliver personalized, actionable health answers. Everlywell transforms complex biomarker data into life-changing insights, seamlessly integrating advanced diagnostics, virtual care, and patient engagement to reshape how and where health happens. Over the past decade, Everlywell has delivered nearly 1 billion personalized health insights, transformed care for 60 million people and powered hundreds of enterprise partners, including 4 of the 5 largest health plans in the U.S. that cover 170 million insured lives. Fueled by AI and built for scale, Everlywell is breaking down barriers, closing care gaps, and unlocking a more connected healthcare experience that is smarter, faster, and more personalized. Learn more at everlywell.com .

