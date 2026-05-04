Caris Life Sciences Receives MolDX Approval for Caris ChromoSeq, Advancing Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling for Myeloid Malignancies

IRVING, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient‑centric, next‑generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that Caris ChromoSeq™ has received MolDX approval, a key milestone supporting broader clinical access to Caris' comprehensive whole genome tumor profiling assay for myeloid malignancies.

The Molecular Diagnostic Services (MolDX) program, administered by Palmetto GBA on behalf of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), evaluates molecular diagnostic tests to determine whether they demonstrate clinical validity and utility to support coverage and reimbursement decisions. MolDX approval reflects a rigorous review of the test performance and medical usefulness, helping ensure that high‑value molecular diagnostics are accessible to appropriate patients.

Caris ChromoSeq is the world's first and only ultra-deep whole genome sequencing (WGS) assay for myeloid malignancies. The assay sequences at unprecedented depth, up to eight times deeper than what is typically considered a deep whole genome sequencing run, enabling highly sensitive and comprehensive detection of clinically relevant genomic alterations.

"Securing MolDX approval for Caris ChromoSeq represents an important step in expanding access to highly informative genomic testing for patients with complex myeloid cancers," said Matthew Oberley, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer and Pathologist-in-Chief at Caris. "Our goal is to replace fragmented diagnostic workflows with a single, comprehensive assay that delivers clear, actionable insights to clinicians when time and accuracy matter most."

Caris ChromoSeq is designed to support the comprehensive clinical genomic evaluation of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) and other suspected myeloid malignancies. By utilizing ultra‑deep whole genome analysis, ChromoSeq enables detection of single‑nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions, copy number alterations, structural variants and gene fusions that are critical for diagnosis, risk stratification and clinical decision‑making.

Unlike traditional diagnostic workflows that rely on multiple separate assays, Caris ChromoSeq is designed to replace serial testing with one integrated approach, reducing complexity and minimizing delays in care. Results are consolidated into a single, easy‑to‑interpret clinical report to support timely treatment decisions.

For clinicians, this milestone reinforces confidence in the test's clinical performance and evidentiary foundation. For patients, this approval represents progress toward broader access to comprehensive genomic insights that can inform diagnosis and management of genetically complex myeloid diseases.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

Forward Looking Statements

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