Caris Life Sciences Publishes Study Validating Caris AI Insights for Temozolomide Benefit in Glioblastoma Patients

Caris AI Insights are proprietary and only available to Caris Life Sciences customers

IRVING, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, announced the development and peer-reviewed validation of a new predictive signature to inform therapy selection in glioblastoma (GBM) patients. The study, published in Neuro-Oncology Advances, describes the development and evaluation of the model in a cohort of more than 5,800 GBM patients. The Caris AI Insights in Glioblastoma is featured on the Caris Molecular Tumor Board Report, an innovative profiling report that provides additional insight into tumor biology and is available upon request with no additional tissue required when ordering MI Cancer Seek®.

Caris Life Sciences continues to advance precision oncology by integrating multimodal real-world datasets, available with its proprietary CodeAI™ platform, enabling the creation of Caris AI Insights, an engine that utilizes Whole Exome Sequencing (WES), Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS), and clinical data to generate deeper biological understanding and more actionable insights for clinicians and researchers.

GBM is the most common and aggressive brain cancer, with patients typically surviving around 12 months despite treatment. Current treatments include surgery to remove the tumor, radiation and chemotherapy with temozolomide (TMZ). Unfortunately, nearly half of GBM patients do not respond to TMZ and many develop resistance that leads to recurrence. Determining whether TMZ will benefit the patient is a critical step in treatment and provides insight for developing new therapies for patients who do not respond favorably.

The novel signature, developed by Caris using multimodal molecular and clinical data, is an AI-derived model designed to infer O6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) promoter methylation status from NGS data. MGMT promoter methylation is an established biomarker associated with response to TMZ therapy in GBM patients that is commonly assessed using pyrosequencing. In the peer-reviewed validation study, the signature demonstrated high concordance with pyrosequencing-based MGMT assessment and improved discrimination of overall survival outcomes across MGMT-defined patient subgroups, while also addressing variability in MGMT classification associated with traditional testing methods. These findings show that Caris' proprietary AI signature can complement existing testing approaches and provide additional clinical insight for isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH)-wild type GBM patients treated with TMZ.

"The Caris AI Insights signature for GBM showcases Caris' advanced AI capabilities in our pursuit of improving cancer patient outcomes," said Caris President David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA. "With peer-reviewed validation demonstrating strong concordance with traditional testing approaches and clearer prognostic stratification, we believe that this signature can complement existing testing methods to improve clinical insight for glioblastoma patients treated with TMZ."

The model was trained to predict MGMT promoter methylation status, as measured by a pyrosequencing assay, using tumor profiling data from the MI Cancer Seek NGS assay, which also has FDA-approved CDx indications. As reported in the study, the signature was developed using a clinico-genomic dataset of 5,841 patients and further evaluated in a prospective cohort of more than 3,400 cases. The model stratified patients into distinct survival groups based on the signature score, with higher scores associated with significantly longer overall survival in TMZ-treated patients.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms at scale, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies, and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

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SOURCE Caris Life Sciences