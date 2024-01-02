Caris Life Sciences to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Caris Life Sciences

02 Jan, 2024, 06:30 ET

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition, announced today that the company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held January 8-11, 2024 in San Francisco.

Caris will present at 11:00 a.m. PST on Tuesday, January 9, and will provide an overview of the business and discuss recent corporate achievements that position the organization to further extend its leadership position in the market.

Caris will be represented by:

About Caris Life Sciences
Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next-generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Argot Partners
[email protected]
212.600.1902

Media Contact: 
Lisa Burgner
Caris Life Sciences
[email protected]
214.294.5606

