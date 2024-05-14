Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Extensive Research Highlighting the Clinical Value of Comprehensive Molecular Profiling at ASCO 2024

In collaboration with leading cancer centers, research results to be presented from 41 studies across 19 solid tumor types demonstrating Caris' impact on precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that the company and collaborators from the biopharma industry and leading cancer centers, including those within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA), will collectively present 41 studies across 19 tumor types at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting May 31 to June 4, 2024 (Booth #28001). The findings demonstrate the power of Caris' comprehensive multi-modal database to enable novel insights into cancer that could have profound effects on a patient's diagnosis, prognosis, care plan and response to treatment.

"We are immensely proud of the collaborative studies accepted for presentation at ASCO, which are a testament to the value of Caris' comprehensive molecular profiling and the power of our ever-expanding network of POA collaborations," said Caris EVP and Chief Medical Officer George W. Sledge, Jr., MD. "The diverse array of findings underscores the critical role of comprehensive profiling in cancer care and the power of large clinico-genomic datasets to enable the identification of new biomarkers with clinical implications across diverse tumor types, including lung, prostate and breast cancer. Through extensive sequencing and data analysis efforts, we're unlocking new avenues for tailored therapies to revolutionize cancer treatment."

The findings demonstrate the power of Caris' comprehensive multi-modal database to enable novel insights into cancer Post this

"Caris enables clinicians to make the best individualized treatment choices for their patients, researchers to discover new actionable targets and our biopharmaceutical partners to develop the next breakthrough medicines," said Caris President David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA. "In collaboration with leading oncology experts in the POA, our clinicians and scientists leverage vast real-world evidence from over 632,000 lifetime clinical cases, including over 482,000 with matched molecular data and outcomes in Caris' unique AI-driven platform, to unravel the complexities of cancer. Together, we're revealing the intricacies of the molecular and immune landscapes of tumors and how these impact clinical outcomes, paving the way for personalized therapies and improved patient outcomes."

Rapid Oral Presentations :

Genomic and tumor microenvironment dynamics of brain metastases in breast cancer. (Abstract Number: 1018)

Monday, June 3 ; 12:06 PM – 12:10 PM CDT





(Abstract Number: 1018) Clinical utility of transcriptomic signatures to identify androgen receptor and neuroendocrine signaling in prostate cancer. (Abstract Number: 5015)

Monday, June 3 ; 2:03 PM – 2:09 PM CDT

Merit Award Poster:

The molecular landscape of pembrolizumab and lenvatinib treatment in endometrial cancer. (Abstract Number: 5612)

Monday, June 3 ; 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

Other notable studies focus on key topics including molecularly guided treatment strategies, predictors of therapeutic response and novel prognostic biomarkers:

The molecular landscape of PIWIL1 expression in colorectal adenocarcinoma (CRC). (Abstract Number: 3546)

Saturday, June 1 ; 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT





(Abstract Number: 3546) RNA expression-based hypoxia score as a prognostic and predictive biomarker in hepatocellular carcinoma. (Abstract Number: 4026)

Saturday, June 1 ; 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT





(Abstract Number: 4026) Therapeutic strategy for targeting recurrent oncogenic kinase gene fusions in prostate cancer. (Abstract Number: 5093)

Sunday, June 2 ; 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT





(Abstract Number: 5093) Kinome reprogramming as a therapeutic opportunity in ESR1 fusion driven breast cancer but not in gynecologic cancers. (Abstract Number: 1045)

Sunday, June 2 ; 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT





(Abstract Number: 1045) Molecular and immunological characterization of androgen receptor expression in different breast cancer subtypes . (Abstract Number: 1114)

Sunday, June 2 ; 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT





. (Abstract Number: 1114) Characterization of TP53 mutations in actionable driver-negative non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). (Abstract Number: 8621)

Monday, June 3 ; 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT





(Abstract Number: 8621) Association of germline HSD3B1 (c.1100) genotype with tumoral and clinical outcomes in breast and endometrial cancers . (Abstract Number: 10587)

Monday, June 3 ; 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT





. (Abstract Number: 10587) Immunotherapy outcomes and profile in lung cancer brain metastases. (Abstract Number: 8646)

Monday, June 3 ; 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT





(Abstract Number: 8646) Multidimensional analysis of B7 homolog 3 (B7-H3) RNA expression in small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) molecular subtypes. (Abstract Number: 8088)

Monday, June 3 ; 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT

Poster and abstract summaries highlighting the Caris research presented at ASCO 2024 will be available onsite at Caris' Booth 28001. The full abstracts will be available on the Caris website beginning on June 1st.

The POA includes 91 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 43 NCI-designated cancer centers, collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Lisa Burgner

[email protected]

214.294.5606

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences