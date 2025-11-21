Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Fellows Forum Welcomes 2025/2026 Class

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced the selection of 15 physician-scientists to participate in its 2025/2026 Caris Precision Oncology Alliance (Caris POA) Fellows Forum. This competitive two-year program provides early-career oncologists with hands-on training, mentorship and access to real-world molecular data, empowering them to develop and test clinically meaningful precision medicine hypotheses.

To be considered for the program, applicants must be physician-scientists in their first or second year of oncology fellowship at one of Caris' POA institutions. Caris POA fellows were chosen through a competitive review process evaluating academic achievements and research track record, interest and potential in molecular oncology. Those accepted into the Fellows Forum will experience:

Direct mentorship from Caris experts and leading faculty at Caris POA institutions

Access to Caris' CODEai database (catalog of molecular data with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for more than 484,000 patients, covering greater than one million data points per patient)

Collaborative research projects spanning over 97 cancer institutions and research consortia

Structured educational modules, virtual webinars and lab tours

"Investing in the next generation of oncology leaders allows us to advance research while also accelerating discoveries that will change how we diagnose and treat cancer," said James Hamrick, MD, MPH, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "This year's class represents the future of precision oncology and we're excited to support their journey."

Fellows dedicate time monthly alongside their ongoing clinical or academic duties, participating in data analysis, seminars and mentorship sessions that sharpen their expertise in molecular oncology.

Fellows Forum members will convene periodically to foster community and exchange insights, including a guided tour of Caris' Blood and Tissue Labs in Phoenix, the Caris POA Summit at the ASCO Annual Meeting and via monthly virtual workshops for research updates and skill-building. These gatherings reinforce a shared theme to translate molecular insights into improved patient outcomes worldwide.

"As Chair of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Fellows Forum, I'm honored to further the POA's commitment by investing in the future of precision oncology," said Emil Lou, MD, PhD, FACP, University of Minnesota, Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation. "Mentoring the next generation of leaders through collaboration and empowering fellows to transform molecular insights into discoveries that will improve patient care for years to come."

Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Fellows Forum 2025-2026 members:

Akram Alkrekshi, MD, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

Stefan Barisic, MD, Hematology & Medical Oncology Fellow, Duke University Hospital

Paul Stendahl Dy, MD, MBA, University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center

Bharath Ganesh, MD, FACP, PGY-4 Hematology/Oncology Fellow, Thomas Jefferson University, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center

Kevin C. Graf, MD, Medical University of South Carolina

Christopher Grant, MD, PGY-5, Division of Hematology-Oncology, UC San Diego School of Medicine

Jennifer Hwang, MD, Hematology & Medical Oncology Fellow, The Ohio State University

Anand Kornepati, MD, PhD, Hematology & Medical Oncology Fellow, Duke University Hospital

Samantha Leite MD, Gynecologic Oncology Fellow, National Capital Consortium (Walter Reed National Military Medical Center/Inova Health System)

Dan Morgenstern Kaplan, MD, MSc, First Year Hematology/Oncology Fellow, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Janina Pearce, MD, PhD, Women and Infants Hospital/Brown University

Natalie Reed, DO, PGY-4, Hematology Oncology fellow, Atrium Health Levine Cancer

Ryan Michael Reyes, MD, PhD, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Kelsey Roof, MD, Emory University School of Medicine

Grace Sun, MD, Clinical Fellow in Hematology-Oncology, UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center

