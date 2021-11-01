CARISMA Announces Multiple Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 36th Anniversary Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CARISMA Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, announced today the acceptance of a late breaker abstract for oral presentation of its clinical study data and three pre-clinical study abstracts to be presented at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Anniversary Annual Meeting (November 10 – 14, 2021) in Washington, D.C.

"We look forward to participating in SITC this year and sharing much anticipated clinical data from our landmark CT-0508 trial," said Steven Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of CARISMA Therapeutics. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to understand the potential and power of engineered macrophages, which is exhibited across the variety of studies we will be presenting during this meeting."

Presentation and posters will be available on the SITC 36th Anniversary Annual Meeting portal for registered attendees. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Late Breaking Oral Presentation:

Title : A Phase 1 First in Human Study of Adenovirally Transduced Anti-HER2 CAR Macrophages in Subjects with HER2 Overexpressing Solid Tumors: Preliminary Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and TME Reprogramming Data

Date/Time: Friday, November 12 at 12:10 – 12:40 pm ET

Poster Presentations:

Title : Chimeric Antigen Receptor Macrophages (CAR-M) Elicit a Systemic Anti-Tumor Immune Response and Synergize with PD1 Blockade in Immunocompetent Mouse Models of HER2+ Solid Tumors

Date/Time : Friday, November 12 at 7:00 am ET

Date/Time : Friday, November 12 at 7:00 am ET

Title : SIRP⍺ Deficient CAR-Macrophages Exhibit Enhanced Anti-Tumor Function and Bypass the CD47 Immune Checkpoint

Date/Time : Saturday, November 13 at 7:00 am ET

Date/Time : Saturday, November 13 at 7:00 am ET

Title : Development and Characterization of Human Chimeric Antigen Receptor Monocytes (CAR-Mono), a Novel Cell Therapy Platform

Date/Time: Saturday, November 13 at 7:00 am ET

About CARISMA Therapeutics Inc.

CARISMA Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. CARISMA Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

