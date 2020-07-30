CARISMA Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Jul 30, 2020, 09:00 ET
PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CARISMA Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that the company will present at two virtual conferences in August 2020.
- LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium
Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. EDT
- Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. EDT
About CARISMA Therapeutics Inc.
CARISMA Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. CARISMA Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
