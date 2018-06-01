Carla Hall, The Cheese Lady Return to the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Chefs Carla Hall and The Cheese Lady will return to the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give once again for demonstrations at the newly-expanded Grand Taste Garden with tournament newbie Katie Brown.

The Garden will also feature live music from Great Scott and Bluewater Kings Band on Friday and Saturday for the Barbeque Party.

"The Meijer LPGA Classic truly offers something for everyone," Meijer LPGA Classic Executive Director Cathy Cooper said. "Highlighting the talent of these amazing chefs and bands, along with the best restaurants and breweries that West Michigan has to offer, will make it an experience the community won't want to miss."

All Grand Taste tickets grant access to both Grand Taste locations and also include general admission access to the golf tournament; no additional ticket is needed.

Meet the celebrities:

Carla Hall, co-host of ABC's The Chew, will make her fourth appearance at the Meijer LPGA Classic in the Grand Taste Garden for demos at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on June 16.

Carla Hall is a co-host of ABC's Emmy award winning, popular lifestyle series "The Chew," seated alongside restaurateur and "Iron Chef America" star Michael Symon , and entertaining expert Clinton Kelly . Hall is best known as a competitor on Bravo's "Top Chef" and "Top Chef: All Stars," where she won over audiences with her fun catch phrase, " Hootie Hoo " and her philosophy to always cook with love. Carla's approach to cooking blends her classic French training and Southern upbringing for a twist on traditional favorites. She is committed to health and balance in everyday living. Her cookbooks are "Carla's Comfort Food: Favorite Dishes from Around the World" and "Cooking with Love: Comfort Food That Hugs You." Her next cookbook will be published in the fall of 2018.

Sarah Kaufmann, "The Cheese Lady," is back for her second year at the Grand Taste and will perform on the demo stage in the Grand Taste Garden at 11 a.m. on June 15.

In the creative world of culinary arts, Sarah Kaufmann has carved a unique niche: This former graphic artist has focused her talents on cheese. Not making it, not painting it, not photographing it. No, she carves cheese. Her work has ranged from an artful violin to a six-foot long aircraft carrier, a 925-pound Guinness World Record, a 1,900-pound astronaut to a 12,500-pound dragon. Her carvings have been featured on CBS, ABC Good Morning America, NBC The Today Show, Food Network's "Unwrapped," ESPN, FOX, et al., Super Bowl, Indianapolis 500 and - an alphabet of stations across the globe.

Katie Brown will make her first appearance at the Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic to perform demonstrations at 12:15 and 2:45 p.m. on June 15.

Beginning her culinary career out of her car, Katie has always had a desire to create and influence. Taking her first leap of faith in West Hollywood, Calif. , her vintage boutique "GOAT" was established. GOAT featured furniture, clothing, and home goods with a unique spin. After her first television break in a Saturn commercial, she was able to open a second GOAT in Mackinac Island, Mich. It was while on Lake Michigan Katie was approached with an opportunity from Lifetime Television as they were searching for "the next Martha Stewart ." Though faced with many doubts, she willed herself to New York , landed an interview, and wooed the executives with her knowledge, experience, and charm. Months later, Katie evolved herself into a television host, author, and spokesperson with a collection of skills in her catalog.

The full demo schedule will be available online at a later date.

In addition to the celebrity chefs, local restaurants, breweries and Meijer demonstrations, the Grand Taste Garden will also highlight the musical scene of West Michigan with local bands on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Great Scott will perform from 6-9 p.m. on June 15 for the Barbeque Party.

Great Scott is a cover band from Grand Rapids, Mich. With more than 20 years of experience. The full 6-piece band with keyboards, guitars, bass, drums and piano will have guests up on their feet, dancing and singing along to the greatest songs from the 1950's to the new hits of today.

Bluewater Kings Band will perform from 4:30-9 p.m. on June 16 for the Barbeque Party.

Established locally in 2013, Bluewater Kings Band is composed of some of the top musicians in the Northern Midwest who share a common goal to pack dancefloors with a fresh and not-tired song list. Fast forward 5 years and the band is now trusted and relied upon by many of the world's leading organizations to create an unforgettable party. In addition to recently opening up for Trombone Shorty, individual band members have collaborated or toured with such acts as Bon Iver, CeeLo Green, Umphreys McGee, and JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound.

The Grand Taste will be held June 15-17 during tournament week at Blythefield Country Club, and will feature more than 50 of West Michigan's best restaurants and breweries and Meijer. Tickets are limited and sold on a first come, first served basis and can be purchased online. They will grant access to both Grand Taste locations and include general admission access to the golf tournament. Single Day Adult tickets cost $35 per ticket and are valid any one day, Friday through Sunday. A Weekend Pass costs $70 per ticket and is valid Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for children, ages 17 and under with a ticketed adult, cost $10 for a single day and $20 for the weekend.

The 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2017 tournament raised $1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the four tournaments have generated more than $3.1 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

To follow the Meijer LPGA Classic before, during and after tournament week, please post about your experience and share your pictures on social media using the hashtags #forehunger, #SimplyGive and #MeijerGives.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to purchase tickets, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

To view a video featuring the 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic, please visit https://youtu.be/XLMIQZWp78c.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

