Carlisle Wide Plank Floors Provides Notice of Security Incident

STODDARD, N.H., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlisle Wide Plank Floors ("Carlisle"), recently became aware of a data incident and will issue notices to affected individuals and relevant state and federal agencies about the incident.

In late April 2023, Carlisle became aware that an individual had gained unauthorized access to its network and certain Carlisle data. Upon becoming aware of the incident, Carlisle took immediate action to investigate the matter further with the assistance of law enforcement, confirm that the Carlisle network was secure, and to assess the scope of information impacted. Carlisle also retained leading data security and privacy professionals to assist in their investigation. Now that Carlisle's investigation has concluded, we have been able to confirm that the scope of Carlisle data impacted by this incident involved personal information. We are unaware of any misuse of any information related to this incident, including identity theft or fraud.

Based on our investigation, we were able to determine that this incident involved the following information, which mostly pertained to our former and active workforce members and their dependents/beneficiaries: name, address, social security number, date of birth, driver's license number, passport number, health insurance information, worker's compensation information, medical information, financial account information, taxpayer identification number, vehicle license plate number and vehicle registration number. Note that this describes general categories of information identified as present within the affected systems during the Incident and includes categories that are not relevant to each individual whose information may have been present. Additionally, as to customer information, please note that we only store customers' names, physical addresses, email addresses, and IP addresses and this information is only collected if a customer fills out a form on our website. We do not store any customers' credit card or payment information.

We take this event and the security of information in our care seriously. Upon identifying this incident, we immediately implemented measures to further improve the security of our systems and practices. We continue to work with a leading privacy and security firm to aid in our investigation and response, and we are reporting this incident to relevant government agencies.

As our investigation continues, we encourage individuals who may be potentially impacted to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud. We encourage a cautious review of account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Additional monitoring can be conducted by checking free credit reports for suspicious activity and errors. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to one (1) free credit report annually from each of the three (3) major credit reporting bureaus. Additional information and resources are outlined below.

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Moreover, information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps an individual can take to protect personal information may be obtained by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or the appropriate state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by calling 1-877-438-4338. Individuals should file a police report if they are a victim of identity theft or fraud. To file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, an individual will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim.

If you have questions, you can contact Carlisle at 603-446-3937.

