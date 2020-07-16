CarlisleIT Launches 3D CAD downloads for Octax series connectors, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), a division of Carlisle Companies (CSL), has recently launched an interactive catalog for their Octax series connectors, featuring 3D CAD downloads built by CADENAS PARTsolutions. This online tool will make it faster and easier for CarlisleIT customers to find and specify the correct CarlisleIT connector for their design.

Best known for providing a wide variety of interconnect solutions, the CarlisleIT Octax® Ultra High-Speed Ethernet connectors are a lightweight and cost-effective solution for the commercial and military aerospace markets. Now, these popular connectors are available as configurable 3D CAD downloads on the CarlisleIT website.

"We want to be the easiest company to work with," says Dan Dawson, Director of Design Engineering at Carlisle Interconnect Technologies. "By making this process as smooth as possible, we are staying on the leading edge of technology and delivering what our customers expect of us."

Previously, aerospace and defense engineers looking to source a CarlisleIT connector would call or email for a CAD model. These files were not always readily available, delaying the customer's productivity. Now, by placing the models on-demand within their website, CarlisleIT is empowering these engineers to find, configure, and test these models instantly within their designs.

Dawson adds, "An engineer wants product information as quickly as possible, with a representation and dimensions so they can get back to work on their design. They don't need to be experts on our products; that's what we're here for."

About Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) is one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of high-performance wire and cable, including optical fiber. Having started operations in 1940, the company has grown its product portfolio to include specialty and filtered connectors, contacts, integrated systems, cable assemblies, complex harnesses, racks, avionics trays, and installation kits. In addition to its vast product breadth, CIT provides consumers with a higher level of support by offering engineering and certification services for the demanding environments of the commercial aerospace, military and defense electronics, industrial, test & measurement, and medical industries. For more information, please visit www.CarlisleIT.com.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of online 3D part catalogs and interactive product configuration tools for manufacturers. By providing interactive 3D previews with digital CAD download technology, businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that their components get "designed in" to large scale products and projects. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck – Director of Marketing

400 Techne Center Dr., Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone: (513) 453-0453

Fax: (513) 453-0460

[email protected]

partsolutions.com

@partsolutions

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions

Related Links

http://www.partsolutions.com

