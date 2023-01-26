Carlos Boozer Joins Sought After Real Estate Firm, The Campins Company Sports & Entertainment Division

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlos Boozer partners with Katrina Campins and The Campins Company to offer best-in-class real estate services nationwide to athletes, entertainers, and high net-worth individuals. The Campins Company founded the first-of-its-kind Sports & Entertainment Division in 2004 to fill a gap in the industry by providing end-to-end real estate services to celebrities throughout the United States, so they can experience high-touch support not found anywhere else in the industry.

Carlos Boozer, a long-time friend and client of Katrina Campins, became licensed as a real estate agent in 2022 in an effort to offer the same level of services Campins provided him during his NBA career. Boozer and Campins have nurtured a 20-year relationship as close friends and confidants, which began when Campins handled all of Boozer's domestic real estate transactions during his basketball career; a role she continues to play today.

Carlos Boozer Jr. is a two-time NBA All-Star who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers. As a member of Team USA, Boozer won an Olympic bronze medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics and an Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics. After leaving Duke his junior year to play in the NBA, Carlos Boozer was three classes shy of finishing his degree. In 2020, he officially graduated from Duke.

Licensed at eighteen, Katrina garnered her first six-figure commission check while still a college student. Over the decades, Katrina has constructed an "A" list roster of clientele consisting of celebrities, athletes, and entrepreneurs, personally representing over 400 of these high-profile clients. Her business development prowess, negotiation skills, market knowledge, and no-nonsense, results driven approach make her a powerhouse in a typically male-dominated industry. "Individual character involves honoring and embracing core ethical values, honesty, respect, and responsibility. Katrina is the epitome of core values, yet furthermore, she is inspirational drive, unstoppable action, undeniable trust, and irrefutable professionalism," says Boozer. "She has proven herself time and time again. She is a dear friend first, who has had my back in life, for life, and all of my real estate transactions. She is family."

Campins equally admires Boozer, stating, "Having had the privilege of working with hundreds of high-profile clients, there are very few who garner the level of respect amongst their peers that Carlos does. With fame and notoriety comes a responsibility to inspire others to reach their greatness and Carlos does this authentically. An uplifting leader who brings an encouraging energy to everything he does, from the NBA to the Olympics, and the business world, I am honored to unite with him in this next stage of his career."

The long term plans for this partnership is to continue advancing the Sports & Entertainment division of The Campins Company, and be able to serve a type of clientele that few in the industry understand the way they do. You can find more information about the company by visiting their website at www.CampinsCo.com.

