Carlos Esquivel's new book El Secreto de la Barranca, a riveting novel filled with intriguing circumstances of unbridled determination

Carlos said this about his book: "I confess that the characters told me. I did not ask. I only listened and wrote reluctantly. I tried to avoid it. I did not want to cry or laugh. I felt tired. I hid, but they always found me and, as if by magic, in my hands appeared the notebook and the dozen pencils with which I recorded the stories they told me. But they, stubbornly, did not stop chasing me with their spoken grammar, well loaded with onomatopoeic purrs. So I agreed to write this—my second novel."

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Esquivel's new book El Secreto de la Barranca contains gripping moments that show humanity's unyielding conviction for their desires to be fulfilled.

Consumers who wish to be intrigued by page-turning and immemorial happenstances can purchase El Secreto de la Barranca in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385254/Carlos_Esquivel.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

