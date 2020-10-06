Carlos Santana Launches New Cannabis Brand Mirayo™, Inspired By Latin Heritage
In partnership with Left Coast Ventures, Mirayo by Santana is a sungrown cannabis line that honors the spiritual and ancient Latin heritage of the plant
Oct 06, 2020, 09:00 ET
SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlos Santana, the ten-time GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist and longtime cannabis advocate, announced today the launch of Mirayo by Santana™, a line of premium cannabis products created in partnership with Left Coast Ventures. Inspired by his Latin heritage and dedication to spiritual well-being, this new line provides consumers with high-quality flower products that leverage the power of ancient remedies and act as a guide for consumers on their path to discovering their divine light.
Santana is one of the most recognized and celebrated musicians of our time, known for his timeless signature sound. His life as a musical icon and spiritual flame-keeper is built on determination, discovery, and self-actualization. Mirayo incorporates his philosophies into a product that is naturally sungrown and promotes the spiritual effects of cannabis. The name is a combination of "my" and "ray" in Spanish, which honors Santana's heritage and hopes to empower everyone to "follow your light."
"In my experience, cannabis has special properties that enhance meditative reflection and creative expression. It can dispel negative doubt to reveal the everlasting gift of our uniqueness," said Carlos Santana. "With Mirayo, I hope to help people use cannabis as a door to a more benevolent behavior like kindness and compassion."
To bring Mirayo to market, Santana partnered with Left Coast Ventures, a company that has launched cannabis brands with other iconic musicians, including Mind Your Head™, with famed Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart, and Marley Natural™, a collaboration with the Bob Marley estate.
"It's an honor to create a brand with a musical legend that embraces ancient heritage, deep spirituality and self-discovery. Mirayo celebrates the plant and its place within ancient Latin heritage," said Brett Cummings, CEO of Left Coast Ventures. "We are so excited to work alongside Carlos Santana to curate a premium line of products that enhance the mind-body energy flow."
Mirayo by Santana will include 5-packs of 0.5-gram pre-rolls and 7-gram jars of whole flower in the following strains, or categories of consciousness:
- Radiance: A sativa that is intended to expand one's energy outward, reaching for divine wisdom and inspiring creative expression.
- Symmetry: A hybrid aimed at harmonizing the inward and outward, mind and body, for elevated perception.
- Centered: An indica meant to nudge users toward inner peace, insightful stillness, and transcendence of the physical state.
Mirayo is available at select dispensaries in the Bay Area and Southern California, with priority placements in several Latinx-owned dispensaries. For more information, please visit mirayobysantana.com.
About Left Coast Ventures
Headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, Left Coast Ventures is a diversified cannabis and hemp company specializing in cultivation, manufacturing, brand development, and distribution. Left Coast Ventures and its subsidiaries are working to shape the future of the legal cannabis industry in the United States through acquisitions, investments, and incubation while building a respected portfolio of top shelf brands. Wholly owned, licensed, and/or distributed brands within the Left Coast Ventures portfolio include Marley Natural™, Mind Your Head™ by Mickey Hart, JEF™, SoulSpring™, Provault™, Chill™, Headlight™, Get Zen™, Half Lit™, New Frontier Brewing™, Big Pete's, and Yummi Karma/High Gorgeous.
Media Contact
Noah Bethke
MATTIO Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE Left Coast Ventures