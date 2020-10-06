Carlos Santana Launches New Cannabis Brand Mirayo™, Inspired By Latin Heritage

Santana is one of the most recognized and celebrated musicians of our time, known for his timeless signature sound. His life as a musical icon and spiritual flame-keeper is built on determination, discovery, and self-actualization. Mirayo incorporates his philosophies into a product that is naturally sungrown and promotes the spiritual effects of cannabis. The name is a combination of "my" and "ray" in Spanish, which honors Santana's heritage and hopes to empower everyone to "follow your light."

­­­­­­­­"In my experience, cannabis has special properties that enhance meditative reflection and creative expression. It can dispel negative doubt to reveal the everlasting gift of our uniqueness," said Carlos Santana. "With Mirayo, I hope to help people use cannabis as a door to a more benevolent behavior like kindness and compassion."

To bring Mirayo to market, Santana partnered with Left Coast Ventures, a company that has launched cannabis brands with other iconic musicians, including Mind Your Head™, with famed Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart, and Marley Natural™, a collaboration with the Bob Marley estate.

"It's an honor to create a brand with a musical legend that embraces ancient heritage, deep spirituality and self-discovery. Mirayo celebrates the plant and its place within ancient Latin heritage," said Brett Cummings, CEO of Left Coast Ventures. "We are so excited to work alongside Carlos Santana to curate a premium line of products that enhance the mind-body energy flow."

Mirayo by Santana will include 5-packs of 0.5-gram pre-rolls and 7-gram jars of whole flower in the following strains, or categories of consciousness:

Radiance: A sativa that is intended to expand one's energy outward, reaching for divine wisdom and inspiring creative expression.

A sativa that is intended to expand one's energy outward, reaching for divine wisdom and inspiring creative expression. Symmetry: A hybrid aimed at harmonizing the inward and outward, mind and body, for elevated perception.

A hybrid aimed at harmonizing the inward and outward, mind and body, for elevated perception. Centered: An indica meant to nudge users toward inner peace, insightful stillness, and transcendence of the physical state.

Mirayo is available at select dispensaries in the Bay Area and Southern California, with priority placements in several Latinx-owned dispensaries. For more information, please visit mirayobysantana.com .

About Left Coast Ventures

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, Left Coast Ventures is a diversified cannabis and hemp company specializing in cultivation, manufacturing, brand development, and distribution. Left Coast Ventures and its subsidiaries are working to shape the future of the legal cannabis industry in the United States through acquisitions, investments, and incubation while building a respected portfolio of top shelf brands. Wholly owned, licensed, and/or distributed brands within the Left Coast Ventures portfolio include Marley Natural™, Mind Your Head™ by Mickey Hart, JEF™, SoulSpring™, Provault™, Chill™, Headlight™, Get Zen™, Half Lit™, New Frontier Brewing™, Big Pete's, and Yummi Karma/High Gorgeous.

Media Contact

Noah Bethke

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

­­

SOURCE Left Coast Ventures