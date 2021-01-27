Carlos Santos's new book Mi Historia, an encouraging memoir about the author's triumph in life amid the overwhelming tribulations along its path

Carlos Santos said this about his book: "The main reason and motive I had in my heart to write this book is I did it thinking about those people who often feel useless and worthless in this world, but it is not like that. If when reading this story of pain, tears, and despair, you do not experience encouragement and desire to improve in your life. You will make me feel very sad and uncomfortable with myself for having done a work that did not stimulate your own heart in the least. But you would make me happy if you began to see yourself as wonderful as God, your creator, sees you. In your whole life, you will go through a test so hard and difficult to bear; and if I could overcome it, I am 100 percent sure your trust is in God first and then in you and that you too will be able to overcome any anguish, tribulation, or battle you are going through. If I could win, how could you not achieve it? You are healthy and strong. Nothing and no one can harm you. Here's an example of courage, determination, and self-improvement. My life today is different, and yours will be like this. It will change for a power that you will not be able to see, but you can feel."

Published by Page Publishing, Carlos Santos's new book Mi Historia will inspire the readers' hearts with evoking and thought-provoking real-life moments in life that show the power of faith and hope in times of tribulation.

Consumers who wish to have their souls uplifted with spiritual wisdom that transforms and heals life can purchase Mi Historia in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

