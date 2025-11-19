Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® Raise $866,000 for Veterans Through Stars for Heroes Campaign

USA Cares honors 14 years of partnership helping veterans and military families rebuild stability

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance and long-term stability resources to veterans and military families, is proud to share that this year's Stars for Heroes campaign raised over $866,000 to support its mission.

Now in its 14th year, Stars for Heroes unites guests, franchisees and restaurant teams at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations nationwide to make a difference in the lives of those who have served. From May 26 through July 4, guests were invited to donate $1 or more at the register — a small act that added up to life-changing impact for thousands of veterans and families in crisis.

"The annual Stars for Heroes campaign is a powerful demonstration of our commitment to the military and veteran communities who are so integral to our Carl's Jr. and Hardee's family," said Joe Guith, chief executive officer. "We are proud to partner with USA Cares to support their mission to build a foundation for long-term stability for post-9/11 service members, veterans and their families."

Since the campaign began, Stars for Heroes has raised more than $12 million, directly supporting programs such as USA Cares' Military Assistance Response Program, which provides emergency financial relief for housing, utilities and basic needs.

"Every dollar raised through Stars for Heroes represents a community choosing to stand with veterans and their families," said Matt Castor, President and CEO of USA Cares. "We're deeply grateful to Carl's Jr., Hardee's and their incredible teams for continuing this tradition of generosity and impact."

The Stars for Heroes campaign is made possible by the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's Franchise Association, along with the dedication of thousands of restaurant employees who engage guests and raise awareness each summer.

