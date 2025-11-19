Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® Raise $866,000 for Veterans Through Stars for Heroes Campaign

News provided by

USA Cares

Nov 19, 2025, 11:00 ET

USA Cares honors 14 years of partnership helping veterans and military families rebuild stability

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance and long-term stability resources to veterans and military families, is proud to share that this year's Stars for Heroes campaign raised over $866,000 to support its mission.

Now in its 14th year, Stars for Heroes unites guests, franchisees and restaurant teams at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's locations nationwide to make a difference in the lives of those who have served. From May 26 through July 4, guests were invited to donate $1 or more at the register — a small act that added up to life-changing impact for thousands of veterans and families in crisis.

"The annual Stars for Heroes campaign is a powerful demonstration of our commitment to the military and veteran communities who are so integral to our Carl's Jr. and Hardee's family," said Joe Guith, chief executive officer. "We are proud to partner with USA Cares to support their mission to build a foundation for long-term stability for post-9/11 service members, veterans and their families."

Since the campaign began, Stars for Heroes has raised more than $12 million, directly supporting programs such as USA Cares' Military Assistance Response Program, which provides emergency financial relief for housing, utilities and basic needs.

"Every dollar raised through Stars for Heroes represents a community choosing to stand with veterans and their families," said Matt Castor, President and CEO of USA Cares. "We're deeply grateful to Carl's Jr., Hardee's and their incredible teams for continuing this tradition of generosity and impact."

The Stars for Heroes campaign is made possible by the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's Franchise Association, along with the dedication of thousands of restaurant employees who engage guests and raise awareness each summer.

SOURCE USA Cares

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

New Leadership, Same Commitment: Matt Castor Appointed President and CEO of USA Cares

New Leadership, Same Commitment: Matt Castor Appointed President and CEO of USA Cares

USA Cares Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military and veteran families in crisis, has announced the appointment of Matt...
USA Cares Partners with Hardee's 9-State Franchisee for "Round Up for Veterans" Campaign

USA Cares Partners with Hardee's 9-State Franchisee for "Round Up for Veterans" Campaign

USA Cares Inc., a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families, is proud to announce its partnership with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Restaurants

Restaurants

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

Veterans

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics