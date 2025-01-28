USA Cares Partners with Hardee's 9-State Franchisee for "Round Up for Veterans" Campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares Inc., a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families, is proud to announce its partnership with Superior Star, a franchisee of Hardee's® Restaurants, for the 2025 'Round Up for Veterans' campaign. Running from January 28 through March 24, this impactful initiative invites Hardee's customers to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with proceeds supporting USA Cares' mission."

With every cent donated, the campaign aims to improve the quality of life for veterans and their families by addressing critical challenges, including safe housing, utility assistance and career transition. The program also tackles key factors contributing to veteran suicide, offering hope and tangible resources to those who have served our nation.

"Every time a customer chooses to round up, they're choosing to transform the lives of veterans and their families," said Matt Castor, Interim President & CEO of USA Cares. "This partnership with Hardee's empowers communities to stand with those who've sacrificed for our nation, ensuring they receive the critical support they need to rebuild and thrive."

Hardee's has been a committed partner to USA Cares for many years, helping to raise awareness and funds to support military families. This collaboration highlights Hardee's dedication to giving back to the community and honoring those who have served.

Customers can "Round Up for Veterans" by visiting select Hardee's locations between January 28 and March 24 to round up their purchase at the register, whether dining inside or using the drive-thru. To learn more about the initiative or explore additional ways to contribute, customers can scan the QR code featured in campaign materials at participating locations.

For more information about USA Cares and opportunities to get involved, visit USACARES.ORG or contact Maeve Armstrong at [email protected].

**About USA Cares Inc.**

USA Cares Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial and advocacy support to military families in need. Since 2003, USA Cares has been committed to improving the lives of veterans and their families through various programs and services. The services we provide help to reduce factors that, if left unmet, can contribute to the tragically high numbers of veteran suicides.

SOURCE USA Cares