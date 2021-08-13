Carl's Jr.® Announces 2021 Founder's Scholarship Winners

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl's Jr.® announced today that it has selected 10 recipients for the 2021 Carl N. and Margaret Karcher Founder's Scholarship. Each winner will receive $10,000 towards tuition at the university of their choosing.

This year in honor of the company's founders, Carl's Jr. awarded $100,000 to outstanding high school students who exhibit impeccable academic performance; have demonstrated leadership and participation in their school and community and who have financial need in pursuing a college degree. Since 1998, Carl's Jr. has granted more than one million dollars to 1,000-plus deserving students.

"This year's recipients shared compelling stories that made it easy for our judging panel to make their selections," said Ned Lyerly, CEO of CKE Restaurants. "Among our recipients, three are Carl's Jr. crew members, two were valedictorians of their graduating class and eight had a 4.0 GPA. Thank you to our Carl's Jr. franchisees for embracing future generations and making special moments like this possible for these stellar students."

Winner List

Karen Orozco of Desert Hot Springs, Calif. , University of California – Irvine

of , – Kyle Li of Monrovia, Calif. , Princeton University

of , Gustavo Valenzuela of McFarland, Calif. , University of California – Los Angeles

of , – Gavin Garcia of Olivehurst, Calif. , California State University

of , Lydia Belay of Aurora, Colo. , Harvard College

of , Eric Montes of Denver, Colo. , Stanford University

of , Henry Trinh of Queens, N.Y. , Harvey Mudd College

of , Tucker Bundy of Idabel, Okla. , Oklahoma State University

of , Tess Barnett of Salem, Ore. , Corban University

of , Corban University Tofik Hamscho of Brownsville, Texas , The University of Texas – Austin

The Carl N. and Margaret Karcher Founder's Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors in states where Carl's Jr. operates. Scholarships are offered each year for full-time study at an accredited institution of the student's choice. The application program for the next round of scholarships will be available in early 2022. Students interested in next year's scholarship should complete an application through Scholarship America.

Follow Carl's Jr. on social media for the latest product news and promotional offers.

Twitter: @CarlsJr

Instagram: @CarlsJr

Facebook: www.facebook.com/carlsjr

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hardees.com

