Hardee's® Goes Big on Protein with New Frisco Lineup

Premium partnerships and hand-crafted favorites celebrate Hardee's commitment to quality

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardee's is bringing back a lineup of limited-time favorites that prove the brand's promise of quality, taste and indulgence. From a breakfast that works hard for hard workers to a limited-time protein packed experience and scratch-made biscuits, these returning menu items showcase everything Hardee's customers love about the brand.

Frisco Your Way All Day

For a limited time, Hardee's guests can select any core Frisco Breakfast Sandwich®, starting at $3.99. Back by popular demand, the BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco is making its limited time return.

Hardee's is introducing an all-new Frisco Breakfast Burger for a limited time. Available from February 18 through May 12, guests can start their day with a hearty breakfast sandwich featuring a 100% USA Angus beef patty stacked with cherrywood smoked bacon, a freshly cracked egg, melty American cheese, and crispy hash rounds, stacked on perfectly toasted sourdough. Packed with 42g of protein in a single burger, the Frisco Breakfast Burger is a hearty way to start the day. While the Frisco Breakfast Burger is available, guests can also select any core Frisco Breakfast Sandwich®, starting at $3.99 at participating locations -- breakfast choices that are indulgent and delicious.

Back by popular demand, the BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco is making its return for a limited time for lunch. Available February 18 through April 14, this fan favorite features a 100% Angus beef quarter-pound patty, chargrilled to perfection, topped with slow-smoked pulled pork for the ultimate meat-on-meat offering. For the second year, Hardee's collaborated with Clifty Farm®, a Tennessee brand rooted in true BBQ craftsmanship. Hand-rubbed and slow-smoked for 16 hours over natural hardwood, Clifty Farm's pulled pork delivers bold, authentic barbecue flavor. Topped with melted American cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles, and Sweet Baby Ray's® BBQ sauce on signature Frisco Bread, the BBQ Pulled Pork Frisco is a protein packed, multi-layered flavor experience.

More Limited-Time Favorites

For those with a sweet tooth, Hardee's is bringing back the Strawberry Lemon Biscuit packed with strawberry and lemon flavor and topped with a drizzle of icing. Available in single, double or 4-pack during breakfast.

When afternoon cravings hit, the Cookies n' Cream Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Shake delivers creamy, indulgent goodness. Crafted with hand-scooped vanilla ice cream blended with Oreo pieces, it's available in 16oz.

"At Hardee's, quality isn't just a promise; it's how we do business," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's. "Whether it's our charbroiled 100% Angus beef burgers, fresh cracked eggs, or our hand-scooped shakes, every item on this menu is crafted with genuine care. There's a reason guests wanted us to bring back the Frisco lineup. Our partnership with Clifty Farm is one example of our dedication to high-quality offerings. It shows up in every bite."

Guests can enjoy these menu items at participating Hardee's locations nationwide. Whether you're craving breakfast, lunch or a sweet treat, Hardee's is delivering the quality and taste that keeps customers coming back.

About Hardee's

Hardee's® is known for authentic and charming goodness and high-quality menu items, including charbroiled burgers like the Hardee's Frisco™, Made From Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. For over 65 years, Hardee's has brought people together with hand crafted menu offerings made by hardworking people, for hardworking people. Together with its franchisees, Hardee's operates more than 1,400 restaurants in 31 states. For more information, visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. is a privately held company based in Franklin, Tenn., and a parent company of Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC, which franchise, own and operate these two well-known quick-service brands which offer premium and innovative menu items such as charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 U.S. states and more than 35 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.