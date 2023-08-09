Carl's Jr. Announces Back-to-School Promotion with Free Backpacks

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl's Jr.® restaurants is thrilled to announce an exciting back-to-school promotion aimed at supporting local families and helping to ensure children start the academic year on the right foot. As part of this initiative, Carl's Jr. will be giving away 4,500 free backpacks in total to children visiting restaurants in Utah and Idaho Falls, Idaho, on August 19, 2023.

Understanding the importance of education and the impact it has on a child's future, Carl's Jr. is committed to giving back to the community by providing backpacks to alleviate some of the stress that comes along with starting a new school year. Families are encouraged to go to your local restaurant and take advantage of this awesome deal! Participating restaurants will be giving backpacks to school age children 18 years and younger from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 19, or while supplies last.

"At Carl's Jr. we believe in supporting our community and guests. We hope to help families facing financial burdens at the start of the new school year," said Ahmad Moalej, Carl's Jr. franchisee. "This is just a small way to say thank you to our neighbors for their continued support of our business. We want to make sure that every child has the necessary tools to succeed academically and feel confident as they begin the new year."

To participate in this promotion, families are encouraged to visit the participating Carl's Jr. restaurants and enjoy a delicious meal. Each child will receive a backpack, while supplies last, with no purchase necessary. The restaurants' friendly staff will be on hand to provide backpacks while making dining experiences memorable.

Carl's Jr. invites the local community to join them in this back-to-school celebration and take advantage of this offer at non-truck stop, or gas station locations in Utah and Idaho Falls, Idaho. For more information about the back-to-school promotion please visit your local restaurant.

