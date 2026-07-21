Carlson Law Firm Accepting Clients After Appeals Court Allows Tylenol Lawsuits to Proceed

KILLEEN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carlson Law Firm is helping families get answers about the potential link between prenatal Tylenol use and neurodevelopmental disorders. Plaintiffs received a significant legal victory after a federal appeals court allowed hundreds of previously dismissed lawsuits to proceed.

On July 13, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a lower court's dismissal of more than 500 lawsuits. Parents and guardians filed cases alleging that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, contributed to their children developing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or autism spectrum disorder.

Ruth Rizkalla, a partner at The Carlson Law Firm who has served on the plaintiffs' leadership committee in the Tylenol Autism Lawsuit, said the ruling marks an important turning point for affected families.

"The 2nd Circuit's decision acknowledges that the plaintiffs' experts have a sound basis to testify about the alleged connection between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and the risk of autism or ADHD," Rizkalla said. "This decision allows mothers and their children to move forward with their claims against the makers of Tylenol and other retailers."

The appeals court emphasized that its ruling does not determine whether Tylenol causes ADHD or autism. Instead, the court considered whether the scientific methods used by the families' experts were sufficiently reliable for their testimony to be presented in court.

Potential Tylenol lawsuit criteria

A parent or guardian may qualify for a case review if:

The mother took Tylenol or another acetaminophen product during pregnancy.

Acetaminophen was used regularly or for an extended period, such as more than 30 days.

The child was later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or ADHD.

Medical records can document the pregnancy, acetaminophen use or the child's diagnosis.

The potential claim falls within the applicable filing deadline.

Meeting these criteria does not guarantee that a person has a viable claim. Eligibility depends on the individual circumstances and the laws that apply to the case.

The ruling returns the cases to the district court for further proceedings. The reinstatement of key expert testimony allows the plaintiffs to continue pursuing their claims.

No settlement has been reached, and the court has not determined that the defendants are liable or that prenatal acetaminophen exposure causes ADHD or autism.

About The Carlson Law Firm

The Carlson Law Firm is a national injury law firm that has represented victims of corporate negligence since 1976. With 20 locations across the country, the firm is committed to protecting families who've been injured through little to no fault of their own and affected by dangerous products.

Kazia Conway

[email protected]

Follow us on: TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

SOURCE The Carlson Law Firm