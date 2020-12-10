Carlson Law Firm Welcomes Ruth Rizkalla as Partner in the Mass Torts department

KILLEEN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carlson Law Firm is happy to welcome Ruth Rizkalla to our growing Mass Torts department as Partner. Ruth's addition to our team shows our firm's ongoing commitment to fighting for the rights of people harmed by large corporations.

"I'm excited to bring my experience to The Carlson Law Firm," Rizkalla said. "The firm has an excellent reputation among other attorneys and clients for achieving results through a client-first approach."

Ruth has spent her 17-year career representing those injured through severe negligent acts of large corporations. She has served in multiple leadership positions in several coordinated mass tort proceedings. Most recently, she has served as Co-lead in The Xarelto Products Liability JCCP and Plaintiff's Steering Committee member of The 3M Combat Earplugs Products Liability MDL.

She holds a B.S. from Santa Clara University and earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of San Francisco in 2002.

Ruth is admitted to practice in all California state courts in addition to the following federal courts:

United States District Court, Central District of California

District Court, Central District of United States District Court, Northern District of California

District Court, Northern District of United States District Court, Eastern District of California

District Court, Eastern District of United States District Court, Southern District of California

"Ruth is an excellent addition to our already excellent team of caring and compassionate attorneys," said Managing Partner, Craig Carlson. "Our goal is to always serve our clients by strengthening our firm with the best lawyers who can apply their unique and valuable skills to the difficult situations our clients are dealing with."

The Carlson Law Firm is a nationally recognized injury firm with 13 office locations in Texas and an office in Los Angeles County, California that Ruth manages.

