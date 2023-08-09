Carlsquare opens office in Vancouver to strengthen focus on Software and Technology Investment Banking in Canadian markets English

News provided by

Carlsquare, LLC

09 Aug, 2023, 18:13 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsquare North America today announced the opening of a new office in Vancouver, marking an important next step in establishing the international tech-focused investment bank's presence in Canada. Located in downtown Vancouver, Carlsquare Vancouver will focus on M&A and private capital raising for technology entrepreneurs and founders.

"The opening of our Vancouver office is an exciting milestone in Carlsquare's continued international growth strategy," said Susan Blanco, co-head Carlsquare North America. "Carlsquare is the first technology-focused advisor in Western Canada with both a scaled American and European presence, and an impressive accompanying track record in the technology sector."

"Canada has always been a key cross-border-M&A-market for American private equity and strategic acquirors, and now we can deliver even better access to our technology expertise and a deeper relationship network," added John Cooper, co-head Carlsquare North America.

About Carlsquare
Carlsquare is a global independent technology investment bank with 160 professionals across 8 countries supporting companies and their shareholders to create growth and optimize value. We advise market-leading enterprises, growth companies with innovative technologies and business models, founders, venture capital and private equity investors, family offices and corporations in financing, acquisitions and sale transactions. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169350/Carlsquare_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Carlsquare, LLC

Also from this source

Carlsquare opens office in Vancouver to strengthen focus on Software and Technology Investment Banking in Canadian markets

New Director David Lamb Joins Carlsquare in San Francisco Office

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.