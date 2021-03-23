CarltonOne Engagement Announces the Successful Funding of 5 Million Trees Through Its Revolutionary Eco-action Business Model

Rapidly-growing global employee engagement company sets goal to fund 100 million trees by the end of 2022

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarltonOne Engagement (COE), the world's most trusted platform for B2B talent recognition and performance incentive programs, has successfully funded the planting of 5 million trees, achieving a goal set only 12 months ago.

"We're thrilled to be able to fund 5 million trees in just 12 months. It's proof positive that our eco-action model of connecting member-based transactions to tree funding is both viable and compelling," CarltonOne founder and CEO Rob Purdy said. "Companies are seeking new ways to make work mean more with purpose-driven social responsibility programs. In spite of a very challenging year our business grew more than 20% last year, and our YTD order volume is already up over 60% this year. With this acceleration, we're ready to ramp up to our next goal of 100 million trees a year by the end of 2022."

COE is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan, introducing two new products that are set for a spring 2021 release.

Evergrow ™ — an AI-driven SMB multi-experience app for recognition, rewards, wellness and feedback.

— an AI-driven SMB multi-experience app for recognition, rewards, wellness and feedback. Kart ™ — a next generation member shopping experience that will deliver savings on millions of brand-name products with instant financing, and geolocated hyperlocal daily discounts.

These two new technology solutions expand CarltonOne's proven eco-action business model, joining Power2Motivate™ and Global Reward Solutions™. Together, they enable every client and every member to fund trees with every transaction.

Whether it's in a Power2Motivate incentive achievement, an Evergrow recognition award, a Kart savings redemption, or a Global Reward Solutions order, every moment directly funds tree planting.

COE has partnered with Eden Reforestation Projects to target high-priority sites suffering from deforestation and severe poverty that have globally significant biodiversity values. The company's direct funding is being used to create full-time employment and income security for local planters in Madagascar, Nepal, Kenya, and Mozambique.

Recently, Eden Reforestation Projects received a $5 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund. Announced by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, the fund is designed to invest in scientists, activists and organizations combating the effects of climate change. Eden is one of the first 16 recipients of the $10 billion fund that was announced in February 2020. With this generous grant, Eden is planning on enhancing local infrastructure to expand production and increase planting around the world.

About CarltonOne Engagement

CarltonOne Engagement is a talent technology company that creates B2B employee recognition, rewards, sales/channel incentive and customer loyalty programs. With the goal to make work mean more, the company offers Power2Motivate — a SaaS enterprise engagement solution, Global Reward Solutions — a real-time reward marketplace of 400 suppliers in 185 countries, and Evergrow — a new AI-driven SMB multi-experience app for recognition, rewards, wellness and feedback. In spring 2021 CarltonOne will debut Kart. Each of these solutions fuels CarltonOne's sustainability mission to fight climate change with a unique eco-action business model that will fund the planting of 100 million trees every year by the end of 2022, and protect our planet's air, oceans, soil and species. For more information, visit carltonone.com

