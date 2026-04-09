Carmody Welcomes Litigation Associates Alexander O. Kosakowski, Danielle M. Palmieri and Ethan P. Suraci

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP is pleased to announce that three new lawyers have joined the firm's Litigation practice. Alexander O. Kosakowski and Danielle M. Palmieri have joined the firm's New Haven office while Ethan P. Suraci has joined the Waterbury office.

Alex is a civil litigator with experience in employment and commercial matters. He received his J.D. from Quinnipiac University School of Law. Alex was the Business Managing Editor of the Quinnipiac Law Review and part of the Quinnipiac Moot Court Society.

Danielle has represented insurers, reinsurers and intermediaries in complex disputes in federal and state court, as well as arbitration proceedings. She received her J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law. Danielle was the Membership Manager of the Connecticut Law Review. She previously served as a law clerk to the Hon. Ingrid L. Moll at the Connecticut Appellate Court.

Ethan's practice focuses on complex medical malpractice defense cases and general healthcare and business litigation. He received his J.D. from the Quinnipiac University School of Law. Ethan participated in the Business Law Society and Quinnipiac Health Law Journal.

Commenting on the appointments, Litigation practice Co-leader Sarah Healey said: "We are pleased to welcome Alex, Danielle and Ethan each of whom bring a unique skillset and a dedication to helping clients to achieve their goals. We look forward to supporting them as their practices grow and thrive at Carmody."

Carmody's Litigation team was named a 'Litigation Standout' for 2026 by leading legal research company, BTI Consulting Group. The practice is also a long-standing top ranked firm by Benchmark Litigation and Chambers USA.

For further information, please contact:

Becky Lipnick

[email protected]

203.784.3122

About Carmody

Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP has been a leading full-service Connecticut law firm for over 125 years with 93 lawyers across seven offices in the state.

SOURCE Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP