Carnegie Council Launches "Unlocking Cooperation" Event Series

Join the Carnegie Council community in exploring new pathways to revitalize multilateral cooperation.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is pleased to announce the launch of a new event series aimed at unlocking greater global cooperation. Guided by the Council's mission to empower ethics in international relations, the series will convene global voices to identify key challenges hindering effective multilateralism and delve into critical issues that require cooperative solutions.

"Unlocking Cooperation" events will run throughout 2024 and examine the need for enhanced cooperation across multiple issues, including the relationship between the Global South and Global North, worsening climate change, the rapid emergence of AI, challenges to open societies, the migration crisis, and more. Convening topics will be informed by Carnegie Council's Impact Initiatives and global community of experts, as well as the goals of the upcoming UN Summit of the Future.

Register to attend the opening event: "Unlocking Cooperation: The Global South and Global North," taking place on February 28 at 8:30am ET. All virtual events are free to join with opportunities for attendees to engage directly with expert guests. Following the live discussions, each event will be accessible in video and transcript format on CarnegieCouncil.org and via all major podcast platforms.

"At Carnegie Council, we believe that the virtues of cooperation and ethical reflection can be brought to bear to promote a more just and peaceful world," said Carnegie Council President Joel Rosenthal. "At this time of increasing violence and decaying faith in international institutions, it is imperative to support more inclusive and effective approaches to multilateralism that offer realistic pathways to mediate conflicts and address shared challenges. We hope that these convenings help spark new dialogues and actions at this critical moment for global development and security."

To assist in curating the event series, Carnegie Council has partnered with international civil servant Ramu Damodaran, whose over 30-year career has included various positions with both the Indian Foreign Service and the United Nations. Most recently, Damodaran was chief of partnerships and engagement at the UN Department of Global Communications. He currently serves as senior advisor to the UN University for Peace.

"When the United Nations was visualized, 'compromise' was seen as an alternative preferable to hostility and the possibility of war," said Damodaran. "Today, this concept of compromise has evolved from an idea based on survival to a collective set of principles, that when deployed, can help us to envision and realize a better future. I am honored to be working with Carnegie Council in this shared effort to help unlock the true power of multilateral cooperation."

About Carnegie Council:

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an independent nonprofit that works to empower ethics globally by identifying and addressing the most critical ethical issues of today and tomorrow. Founded by Andrew Carnegie over a century ago, we set the global ethical agenda and work for an ethical future by convening leading experts, building active communities, producing agenda-setting resources, and catalyzing the creation of ethical solutions to global problems. Join us in using the power of ethics to build a better world. Carnegie Council is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) institution. For more information, please visit CarnegieCouncil.org, subscribe to "Carnegie Council" wherever you get your podcasts, and engage with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.

