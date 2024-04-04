Celebrate Global Ethics Day 2024 on October 16

Carnegie Council calls on individuals and organizations around the world to join in this annual moment to empower ethics.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is pleased to announce that Global Ethics Day will return for its 11th year on October 16, 2024, with the theme "Ethics Empowered."

As the world confronts the rapid proliferation of emerging tech, ongoing wars in Europe and the Middle East, and a climate crisis, Carnegie Council invites citizens, schools, nonprofits, and businesses to join together on October 16 to empower ethics as a force for good.

"In an increasingly zero-sum world, Global Ethics Day serves as critical counterprogramming to our winner-take-all society," said Carnegie Council President Joel Rosenthal. "By embracing ethical reflection and working to enhance cooperation, non-zero solutions to global-scale issues are not only realistic but within our grasp."

Those interested in participating can visit the Global Ethics Day website to access key messages, a digital toolkit, and ideas for how to get involved. Participants are encouraged to share their activities on social media using #GlobalEthicsDay or #EthicsEmpowered for an opportunity to be featured on Carnegie Council's social media accounts and Global Ethics Day materials.

In 2023, nearly 200 organizations from more than 45 countries participated in Global Ethics Day. Some of the highlights include:

Jazz, Pakistan's largest mobile network and Internet services provider, organized a week of events for staff and stakeholders aiming to highlight the central role that ethics plays in the company and its operations.

largest mobile network and Internet services provider, organized a week of events for staff and stakeholders aiming to highlight the central role that ethics plays in the company and its operations. The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) hosted a week-long series of short talks featuring thought leaders from around the world discussing various ethical issues at the intersection of business, accounting, and emerging technology.

In Albania , University of Tirana's Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Social Sciences hosted several activities including a scientific symposium exploring the role of ethics in academic institutions, as well as an ethics competition and workshop for students.

, University of Tirana's Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Social Sciences hosted several activities including a scientific symposium exploring the role of ethics in academic institutions, as well as an ethics competition and workshop for students. The World Ethics Organization hosted a virtual event, "Ethics in Leadership," exploring ways to integrate ethical considerations into decision-making processes and the practical steps that leaders can take to uphold a culture of ethics.

The Associação Brasileira dos Profissionais de Sustentabilidade (ABRAPS) collaborated with FECAP, an academic institution based in Brazil , to host an eight-hour virtual webinar featuring renowned experts and professionals discussing ways to advance ethics and sustainability.

For questions about Global Ethics Day and how to plan your activities, get in touch with Carnegie Council. Subscribe to the Carnegie Ethics Newsletter for additional announcements on special programming and activations ahead of October 16.

About Carnegie Council

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an independent nonprofit that works to empower ethics globally by identifying and addressing the most critical ethical issues of today and tomorrow. Founded by Andrew Carnegie over a century ago, we set the global ethical agenda and work for an ethical future by convening leading experts, building active communities, producing agenda-setting resources, and catalyzing the creation of ethical solutions to global problems. Join us in using the power of ethics to build a better world. Carnegie Council is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) institution. For more information, please visit CarnegieCouncil.org, subscribe to "Carnegie Council" wherever you get your podcasts, and engage with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.

SOURCE Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs