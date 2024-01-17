Carnegie Foundation Welcomes Brooke Stafford-Brizard as Vice President for Innovation and Impact

STANFORD, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching (Carnegie) is pleased to announce that Brooke Stafford-Brizard will join the organization as vice president for innovation and impact. As a leader in education, research, and philanthropy, Stafford-Brizard brings three decades of dedicated expertise in the science of learning to reshape educational paradigms in schools and classrooms. As vice president at Carnegie, Stafford-Brizard will leverage her multifaceted career to cultivate and steward cross-sector partnerships to accelerate the foundation's mission.

Brooke Stafford-Brizard
"Brooke embodies our commitment to catalyzing transformational change in education by fostering innovative, evidence-based practices," said Timothy F.C. Knowles, president of the Carnegie Foundation. "She is an entrepreneurial leader dedicated to bringing the most persuasive and holistic research and evidence to bear for students and communities. I am delighted that Brooke will join our team to shepherd our research and development activities and external engagements with a wide range of partners and stakeholders."

"I am thrilled to join Carnegie," said Stafford-Brizard. "In this new role, I am eager to advance Carnegie's mission to ensure every student has the opportunity to live a healthy, dignified, and fulfilling life. I look forward to working closely with the extraordinary Carnegie team to identify and drive innovative strategies that enhance educational experiences and long-term success for young people across the nation."

Most recently, Stafford-Brizard served as vice president for research to practice at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. There, she led the organization's grantmaking in education to support researchers, educators, and policymakers in their efforts to transform our education system toward one grounded in whole child development. Throughout Stafford-Brizard's career, she has served in a range of scholarly and practice-focused roles, including serving as director of data strategy and evaluation at the New York City Department of Education's District 79. While in Rochester, NY, she co-founded an all-girls public charter school. She began her career as a middle school teacher in the Bronx.

As a well-respected expert in the learning sciences field, Stafford-Brizard regularly contributes opinion pieces, talks, and papers focused on holistic student development. She holds a doctorate (Ph.D.) in cognitive science in education from Columbia University, is a Pahara-Aspen Education Fellow, and a member of the Aspen Institute's Global Leadership Network.

About the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching
The mission of the Carnegie Foundation is to catalyze transformational change in education so that every student has the opportunity to live a healthy, dignified, and fulfilling life. Enacted by an act of Congress in 1906, the Foundation has a rich history of driving transformational change in the education sector, including the establishment of TIAA-CREF and the creation of the Education Testing Service, the GRE, Pell Grants, and the Carnegie Classifications for Higher Education.

