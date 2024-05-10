Carnegie Investment Counsel Celebrates 50 Years of Success, Unveils Refreshed Brand

The firm remarks on its half-century of client trust and service, debuting the next chapter for the firm's renewed mission and branding

CLEVELAND, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Investment Counsel ("Carnegie"), an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) with over $4.5B in assets under management, proudly celebrates 50 years since its original founding, reflecting on its long tenure of growth, success and dedicated client service. In accordance with this milestone, Carnegie is proud to unveil a new brand identity, including updated logos and a new tagline: Invest with Intention, as it looks ahead to continuing its history of delivering trusted advice and guidance for its clients.

Carnegie Investment Counsel 2024 rebrand 50 years

Carnegie was originally founded in 1974 as part of Prescott, Ball and Turben before later evolving into an independent RIA firm, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Company, in 1991. In 2009, the organization transitioned to Carnegie Investment Counsel, further expanding its reach, and enhancing its services to ensure greater accessibility and personalization for clients nationwide. Today, Carnegie Investment Counsel operates from 9 locations in 5 states across the United States. The Carnegie team has grown to over 60 professionals bringing their expertise and client dedication, upholding its core values, and aiding in the firm's notable growth, now managing over $4.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024.

"As we honor our 50th anniversary and introduce our refreshed brand identity, we remain deeply committed to the principles and client-first approach that have been the bedrock of our success," remarks Richard Alt, Principal and Chief Executive Officer for Carnegie. "Our renewed identity acts as a reaffirmation of our mission to provide transparent and personalized financial guidance that may empower our clients to grow, protect their wealth, and enjoy life with greater peace and freedom. We thank our employees, clients and partners for their dedication and support over the last 50 years and I look forward to what's in store for our firm."

Carnegie invites its clients and community to join in celebrating this significant anniversary for the firm. As it steps into its next chapter, Carnegie is more dedicated than ever to empowering clients and their families through strategic investment guidance tailored to their unique needs and goals.

About Carnegie Investment Counsel

