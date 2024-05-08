Carnegie Investment Counsel Expands Advisor Opportunities in Key Markets

CLEVELAND, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Investment Counsel, a distinguished independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) managing over $4.5 billion in assets (as of 4/1/24), announces strategic opportunities for advisors in select regions, including Southern California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

As a growing owner-operated firm, Carnegie Investment Counsel distinguishes itself from national aggregators and private equity-backed entities. The firm's commitment to independence allows advisors to retain autonomy while benefiting from comprehensive support and resources.

"Our expansion initiative aims to partner with talented advisors who, perhaps, wish to escape the barriers of more restrictive structures, who share our dedication to client-centric, fiduciary investment and wealth management services," stated Gary Wagner, President of Carnegie Investment Counsel. "We provide dedicated support, robust technology, and access to our seasoned investment team, empowering advisors to deliver exceptional service to clients."

Key highlights for prospective advisors include:

Comprehensive Support: Carnegie Investment Counsel offers dedicated marketing, business development, and back-office support, enabling advisors to focus on client relationships.

Open Architecture: Advisors benefit from a fee-only fiduciary model and open architecture, with custody services provided primarily by Schwab and Fidelity.

Ownership Potential: Carnegie Investment Counsel offers competitive compensation and benefits, including equity participation, fostering long-term career growth and ownership opportunities.

Carnegie Investment Counsel invites advisors in Southern California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida to explore partnership opportunities. The firm remains open to considering advisors from other regions who align with its values and mission.

For more information about advisor opportunities at Carnegie Investment Counsel, please contact Gary Wagner at [email protected] or (216) 367-4106.

Carnegie Investment Counsel ("Carnegie") has been serving investors since 1974, founded by Prescott, Ball & Turben. Carnegie is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For a more detailed discussion about Carnegie's investment advisory services and fees, please view our Form ADV and Form CRS by visiting: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/150488.

Carnegie is a fee-only Investment Adviser that is independently owned, with no obligations to deliver profits to outside shareholders. As a fiduciary, Carnegie seeks to place the client's best interest first.

For more information, call 800.321.2322 or visit www.carnegieinvest.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Klaudia Wierzbowska, Gregory FCA for Carnegie

570-856-1360

klaudia@gregoryfca.com

SOURCE Carnegie Investment Counsel