Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Its Intention to Voluntarily Delist Its 1.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029 From the NYSE and Its 7.875% Debentures Due 2027 From the LSE and Relist the Notes and Debentures on the International Stock Exchange

MIAMI, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival plc announced today its intention to voluntarily delist its 1.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 (the "Notes") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). In addition, Carnival Corporation announced today its intention to delist its 7.875% Debentures due 2027 (the "Debentures") from the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE"). The Notes and the Debentures have been re-listed on The International Stock Exchange ("TISE").

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) is delisting the Notes from the NYSE and the Debentures from the LSE in connection with the previously announced proposed unification of its dual-listed company arrangement under a single company, Carnival Corporation Ltd., with Carnival plc as its wholly owned UK subsidiary (the "DLC Unification"). As part of the proposed DLC Unification, Carnival plc will subsequently be re-registered as a private limited company in the UK.

Delisting of 1.000% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029

Carnival plc intends to voluntarily delist the Notes (NYSE: CUK29) from the NYSE. On March 2, 2026, it completed the listing of the Notes on TISE, where Carnival Corporation's and Carnival plc's other debt securities are listed.

Carnival plc intends to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on or about March 30, 2026 in connection with the delisting of the Notes. Carnival plc anticipates that the delisting of the Notes will be effective on or about April 9, 2026. Following the delisting of the Notes, Carnival plc will continue to meet its SEC reporting obligations until such time as Carnival plc is permitted to terminate the registration of its securities under SEC rules, which is expected to occur promptly following completion of the proposed DLC Unification.

Delisting of 7.875% Debentures 2027

Carnival Corporation1 has today given notice to holders of the $192,000,000 7.875% Debentures, due June 1, 2027 (ISIN US693070AD69 / Common Code 026179513 / CUSIP 693070AD6) (the "Debentures") that it intends to cancel the listing of the Debentures on the Official List of the FCA and to cancel the admission to trading on the regulated market of the LSE.

The Debentures were listed on TISE on March 2, 2026.

Carnival Corporation will request the FCA to cancel the listing of the Debentures and the LSE to cancel the admission to trading with effect from on or around April 20, 2026.

A copy of the notice to holders of the Debentures is available on our website under Governance and then Legal Notices at https://www.carnivalcorp.com/legal-notices/.

A copy of the notice to holders of the Debentures has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises and Seabourn.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com and www.seabourn.com.

Carnival Corporation LEI Number: F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

Carnival plc LEI Number: 4DR1VPDQMHD3N3QW8W95

1 Carnival Corporation substituted Carnival plc as issuer of the Debentures on December 1, 2003, and therefore assumed all obligations of the issuer in respect of the Debentures.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements herein regarding the debt securities and the proposed DLC Unification and Redomiciliation that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this document, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and discussions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in such statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements, including: the ability to obtain governmental and court approvals of the transactions on the proposed terms and schedule, the failure of Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc shareholders to approve the transactions, the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions outside of the parties' control and the parties' ability to achieve the benefits from the proposed transactions. Additional factors that may affect future results are contained in Carnival Corporation's and Carnival plc's filings with the SEC, including Carnival Corporation's and Carnival plc's most recent joint Annual Report on Form 10-K, as it may be updated from time to time by quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, all of which are available at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and, except to the extent legally required, any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date hereof is hereby disclaimed.

Disclaimer - Intended Addressees

Please note that the information contained in the notice may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the notice is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the notice, you must ascertain from the Listing Particulars whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

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SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc