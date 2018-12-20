Carnival Corporation & plc Reports Fourth Quarter And Record Full Year Earnings

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK) announced U.S. GAAP net income for the full year 2018 of $3.2 billion, or $4.44 diluted EPS, compared to $2.6 billion, or $3.59 diluted EPS, for the prior year. Full year 2018 adjusted net income of $3.0 billion, or $4.26 adjusted EPS, was higher than adjusted net income of $2.8 billion, or $3.82 adjusted EPS, for the full year 2017. Adjusted net income excludes for the full year 2018 unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives and other net gains, totaling $123 million in net gains and for the full year 2017 unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives of $227 million in net gains and impairments and other net charges of $390 million. Revenues for the full year 2018 were $18.9 billion, $1.4 billion higher than the $17.5 billion in the prior year.

Carnival Corporation & plc President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald noted, "We delivered strong fourth quarter earnings and record adjusted fourth quarter earnings to top off a record breaking year. In 2018, we grew net cruise revenue (constant currency) over five percent, achieving the highest revenue yields (constant currency) in our company's history, and producing double-digit adjusted earnings growth despite a significant drag from fuel and currency. More importantly, we achieved double-digit return on invested capital in line with the target we established five years ago. I thank our 120,000 team members around the globe who encountered multiple headwinds and still delivered for our shareholders a more than doubling of return on invested capital in just five years, as well as our valued travel agent partners whose strong support enabled these record results."

Key information for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017:

U.S. GAAP net income for 4Q 2018 of $494 million , or $0.71 diluted EPS, compared to $546 million or $0.76 diluted EPS, for the prior year. On an adjusted basis, 4Q 2018 net income of $492 million , or $0.70 EPS, compared to net income of $452 million , or $0.63 EPS, for the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes unrealized gains and losses on fuel derivatives and other net charges, totaling $2 million in net gains for 4Q 2018 and $94 million of net gains for 4Q 2017.

compared to for the prior year, an increase of 4.3 percent. In constant currency, net cruise revenues of compared to , an increase of 6.1 percent. Gross revenue yields (revenue per available lower berth day or "ALBD") increased 1.9 percent. In constant currency, net revenue yields increased 3.7 percent for 4Q 2018, better than September guidance of up 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

Gross cruise costs including fuel per ALBD increased 2.4 percent. In constant currency, net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD decreased 0.5 percent, compared to September guidance of down 1.0 to 2.0 percent.

Changes in fuel prices (including realized fuel derivatives) and currency exchange rates decreased earnings by $0.13 per share.

Highlights during the fourth quarter included the delivery of Holland America Line's Nieuw Statendam in November 2018. The company acquired a minority interest in CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited, a China-based cruise company which will operate its own fleet designed to serve the Chinese market. In connection with the acquisition, Costa Cruises announced the sale to the joint venture of Costa Atlantica, which will leave the fleet by the end of 2019, followed by Costa Mediterranea at a later date. Carnival Cruise Line announced a dry dock that will transform Carnival Victory to Carnival Radiance, representing the final phase of an extensive fleet enhancement program. Also during the quarter, the company's CSMART Academy was recognized for excellence in maritime safety training by SAFETY4SEA, further validating the company's commitment to safety as its top priority.

2019 Outlook

At this time, cumulative advance bookings for full year 2019 are considerably ahead of the prior year at prices that are in line with the prior year. Pricing on bookings taken since September has been running in line on a comparable basis to the prior year while booking volumes are significantly higher compared to the prior year. As a result, even with higher capacity, there is less inventory remaining for sale than at the same time last year.

Donald commented, "Based on continued strength in underlying fundamentals, we are poised to deliver another year of strong revenue and earnings growth, with booking volumes running significantly ahead of our higher capacity growth and net revenue yields expected to exceed last year's record levels (constant currency). We remain committed to driving demand in excess of measured capacity growth to continue the momentum into 2019 and beyond."

Based on current booking trends, the company expects full year 2019 constant currency net cruise revenues to be up approximately 5.5 percent, with capacity growth of 4.6 percent, and net revenue yields in constant currency expected to be up approximately 1.0 percent compared to the prior year. The company expects full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency to be up approximately 0.5 percent compared to the prior year. Changes in fuel prices (including realized fuel derivatives) and currency exchange rates are expected to increase earnings by $0.14 per share compared to the prior year. Voyage cancellations due to the delayed delivery of AIDAnova have impacted 2019 earnings by $0.04 per share.

Taking the above factors into consideration, the company expects full year 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.50 to $4.80, compared to 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $4.26.

Donald added, "Based on the foundation we have put in place we are well positioned to continue to drive shareholder returns as we execute along a path toward growing earnings and return on invested capital over time. We remain committed to the continued distribution of cash to shareholders through increasing dividends, currently totaling $1.4 billion annually, and opportunistic share repurchases, which have reached $4.6 billion since late 2015."

First Quarter 2019 Outlook

First quarter constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be flat with the prior year. Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for the first quarter of 2019 are expected to increase by approximately 2.0 percent compared to the prior year. Changes in fuel prices (including realized fuel derivatives) and changes in currency exchange rates compared to prior year are expected to decrease earnings by $0.03 per share. Based on the above factors, the company expects adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter 2019 to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.44 versus 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $0.52.

Selected Key Forecast Metrics





Full Year 2019

First Quarter 2019 Year over year change:

Current Dollars

Constant Currency

Current Dollars

Constant Currency Net revenue yields

Approx (1.0)%

Approx 1.0%

Approx (3.0)%

Approx Flat Net cruise costs excl. fuel / ALBD

Approx (1.0)%

Approx 0.5%

Approx (0.5)%

Approx 2.0%





Full Year 2019

First Quarter 2019 Fuel cost per metric ton consumed

$435

$438 Fuel consumption (metric tons in thousands)

3,335

840 Currencies (USD to 1)







AUD

$0.72

$0.72 CAD

$0.75

$0.75 EUR

$1.14

$1.14 GBP

$1.27

$1.27 RMB

$0.15

$0.15





Three Months Ended November 30,

Twelve Months Ended November 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income (in millions)

$ 494



$ 546



$ 3,152



$ 2,606

Adjusted net income (in millions) (a)

$ 492



$ 452



$ 3,029



$ 2,770

Earnings per share-diluted

$ 0.71



$ 0.76



$ 4.44



$ 3.59

Adjusted earnings per share-diluted (a)

$ 0.70



$ 0.63



$ 4.26



$ 3.82



(a) See the net income to adjusted net income and EPS to adjusted EPS reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures included herein.

Conference Call

The company has scheduled a conference call with analysts at 10:00 a.m. EST (3:00 p.m. GMT) today to discuss its 2018 fourth quarter and full year results. This call can be listened to live, and additional information can be obtained, via Carnival Corporation & plc's website at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com .

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 105 ships with 242,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 20 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

With a long history of innovation and providing guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, Carnival Corporation has received thousands of industry awards - including recognition by the Consumer Technology Association™ as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for OceanMedallion™. A revolutionary wearable device that contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies, OceanMedallion enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform transforming vacation travel on a large scale into a highly personalized level of customized service. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com , www.princess.com , www.hollandamerica.com , www.seabourn.com , www.pocruises.com.au , www.costacruise.com , www.aida.de , www.pocruises.com, and www.cunard.com .

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

November 30,

Twelve Months Ended

November 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues













Cruise













Passenger ticket $ 3,236



$ 3,131



$ 13,930



$ 12,944

Onboard and other 1,170



1,093



4,679



4,330

Tour and other 50



35



272



236



4,456



4,259



18,881



17,510

Operating Costs and Expenses













Cruise













Commissions, transportation and other 590



578



2,590



2,359

Onboard and other 153



149



638



587

Payroll and related 552



555



2,190



2,107

Fuel 453



330



1,619



1,244

Food 261



257



1,066



1,031

Other ship operating (a) 693



718



2,807



3,010

Tour and other 39



31



180



163



2,741



2,617



11,089



10,501

Selling and administrative 656



616



2,450



2,265

Depreciation and amortization 506



477



2,017



1,846

Goodwill and trademark impairment —



—



—



89



3,903



3,710



15,556



14,701

Operating Income 552



548



3,325



2,809

Nonoperating Income (Expense)













Interest income 4



2



14



9

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (47)



(48)



(194)



(198)

(Losses) gains on fuel derivatives, net (b) (2)



54



59



35

Other income, net 1



3



3



11



(44)



12



(118)



(143)

Income Before Income Taxes 508



560



3,207



2,666

Income Tax Expense, Net (14)



(14)



(54)



(60)

Net Income $ 494



$ 546



$ 3,152



$ 2,606

Earnings Per Share













Basic $ 0.71



$ 0.76



$ 4.45



$ 3.61

Diluted $ 0.71



$ 0.76



$ 4.44



$ 3.59

















Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.50



$ 0.45



$ 1.95



$ 1.60

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 698



720



709



723

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 699



722



710



725







(a) Includes $304 million of ship impairment charges in the twelve months ended November 30, 2017. (b) During the three months ended November 30, 2018 and 2017, our (losses) gains on fuel derivatives, net include net unrealized gains of $4 million and $93 million and realized (losses) of $(6) million and $(39) million, respectively. During the twelve months ended November 30, 2018 and 2017, our gains on fuel derivatives, net include net unrealized gains of $94 million and $227 million and realized (losses) of $(35) million and $(192) million, respectively.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except par values)



November 30,

2018

2017 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 982



$ 395

Trade and other receivables, net 358



312

Inventories 450



387

Prepaid expenses and other 436



502

Total current assets 2,225



1,596

Property and Equipment, Net 35,336



34,430

Goodwill 2,925



2,967

Other Intangibles 1,176



1,200

Other Assets 738



585



$ 42,401



$ 40,778

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Short-term borrowings $ 848



$ 485

Current portion of long-term debt 1,578



1,717

Accounts payable 730



762

Accrued liabilities and other 1,654



1,877

Customer deposits 4,395



3,958

Total current liabilities 9,204



8,800

Long-Term Debt 7,897



6,993

Other Long-Term Liabilities 856



769









Shareholders' Equity





Common stock of Carnival Corporation, $0.01 par value; 1,960 shares authorized; 656

shares at 2018 and 655 shares at 2017 issued 7



7

Ordinary shares of Carnival plc, $1.66 par value; 217 shares at 2018 and 2017 issued 358



358

Additional paid-in capital 8,756



8,690

Retained earnings 25,066



23,292

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,949)



(1,782)

Treasury stock, 129 shares at 2018 and 122 shares at 2017 of Carnival Corporation and 48

shares at 2018 and 32 shares at 2017 of Carnival plc, at cost (7,795)



(6,349)

Total shareholders' equity 24,443



24,216



$ 42,401



$ 40,778



CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC OTHER INFORMATION



Three Months Ended

November 30,

Twelve Months Ended

November 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017 STATISTICAL INFORMATION













ALBDs (in thousands) (a) (b) 21,246



20,762



83,872



82,303

Occupancy percentage (c) 104.5 %

103.6 %

106.9 %

105.9 % Passengers carried (in thousands) 3,014



3,010



12,407



12,130

Fuel consumption in metric tons (in thousands) 837



823



3,296



3,286

Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs 39.4



39.7



39.3



39.9

Fuel cost per metric ton consumed $ 541



$ 400



$ 491



$ 378

Currencies (USD to 1)













AUD $ 0.72



$ 0.78



$ 0.75



$ 0.77

CAD $ 0.77



$ 0.80



$ 0.78



$ 0.77

EUR $ 1.15



$ 1.18



$ 1.18



$ 1.12

GBP $ 1.30



$ 1.32



$ 1.34



$ 1.28

RMB $ 0.14



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15

















CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in millions)













Cash from operations $ 1,113



$ 1,024



$ 5,549



$ 5,322

Capital expenditures $ 966



$ 648



$ 3,749



$ 2,944

Dividends paid $ 352



$ 290



$ 1,355



$ 1,087



Notes to Statistical Information

(a) ALBD is a standard measure of passenger capacity for the period that we use to approximate rate and capacity variances, based on consistently applied formulas that we use to perform analyses to determine the main non-capacity driven factors that cause our cruise revenues and expenses to vary. ALBDs assume that each cabin we offer for sale accommodates two passengers and is computed by multiplying passenger capacity by revenue-producing ship operating days in the period.



(b) For the three months ended November 30, 2018, compared to the three months ended November 30, 2017, we had a 2.3% capacity increase in ALBDs comprised of a 4.9% capacity increase in our NAA segment and a 1.8% capacity decrease in our EA segment.





Our NAA segment's capacity increase was caused by:

• Full period impact from one Carnival Cruise Line 3,960-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in April 2018

• Full period impact from one Seabourn 600-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in May 2018





Our EA segment's capacity decrease was caused by:

• Full period impact from one P&O Cruises (UK) 700-passenger capacity ship removed from service in March 2018

• Full period impact from one Costa Cruises 1,300-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2018





In 2018 compared to 2017, we had a 1.9% capacity increase in ALBDs comprised of a 2.9% capacity increase in our NAA segment and a 0.2% capacity increase in our EA segment.





Our NAA segment's capacity increase was caused by:

• Partial period impact from one Princess Cruises 3,560-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in April 2017

• Partial period impact from one Carnival Cruise Line 3,960-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in April 2018

• Partial period impact from one Seabourn 600-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in May 2018





These increases were partially offset by the partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (Australia) 1,550-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2017.





Our EA segment's capacity increase was caused by:

• Partial period impact from one AIDA 3,290-passenger capacity ship that entered into service in June 2017





This increase was partially offset by

• Partial period impact from one P&O Cruises (UK) 700-passenger capacity ship removed from service in March 2018

• Partial period impact from one Costa Cruises 1,300-passenger capacity ship removed from service in April 2018



(c) In accordance with cruise industry practice, occupancy is calculated using a denominator of ALBDs, which assumes two passengers per cabin even though some cabins can accommodate three or more passengers. Percentages in excess of 100% indicate that on average more than two passengers occupied some cabins.

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Consolidated gross and net revenue yields were computed by dividing the gross and net cruise revenues by ALBDs as follows:



Three Months Ended November 30,

Twelve Months Ended November 30, (dollars in millions, except yields) 2018

2018

Constant

Dollar

2017

2018

2018

Constant

Dollar

2017 Passenger ticket revenues $ 3,236



$ 3,271



$ 3,131



$ 13,930



$ 13,684



$ 12,944

Onboard and other revenues 1,170



1,180



1,093



4,679



4,627



4,330

Gross cruise revenues 4,406



4,451



4,224



18,609



18,311



17,274

Less cruise costs





















Commissions, transportation and

other (590)



(596)



(578)



(2,590)



(2,526)



(2,359)

Onboard and other (153)



(154)



(149)



(638)



(630)



(587)



(743)



(750)



(727)



(3,228)



(3,156)



(2,946)

Net passenger ticket revenues 2,646



2,675



2,553



11,340



11,158



10,585

Net onboard and other revenues 1,017



1,025



944



4,041



3,997



3,744

Net cruise revenues $ 3,663



$ 3,700



$ 3,497



$ 15,381



$ 15,155



$ 14,329

ALBDs 21,245,942



21,245,942



20,761,913



83,872,441



83,872,441



82,302,887

























Gross revenue yields $ 207.38



$ 209.48



$ 203.42



$ 221.87



$ 218.32



$ 209.88

% increase 1.9 %

3.0 %





5.7 %

4.0 %



Net revenue yields $ 172.42



$ 174.17



$ 168.42



$ 183.38



$ 180.69



$ 174.10

% increase 2.4 %

3.4 %





5.3 %

3.8 %



Net passenger ticket revenue

yields $ 124.55



$ 125.91



$ 122.96



$ 135.21



$ 133.03



$ 128.62

% increase 1.3 %

2.4 %





5.1 %

3.4 %



Net onboard and other revenue

yields $ 47.87



$ 48.27



$ 45.46



$ 48.17



$ 47.65



$ 45.48

% increase 5.3 %

6.2 %





5.9 %

4.8 %





















Three Months Ended November 30,

Twelve Months Ended November 30, (dollars in millions, except yields) 2018

2018

Constant

Currency

2017

2018

2018

Constant

Currency

2017 Net passenger ticket revenues $ 2,646



$ 2,682



$ 2,553



$ 11,340



$ 11,137



$ 10,585

Net onboard and other revenues 1,017



1,027



944



4,041



4,008



3,744

Net cruise revenues $ 3,663



$ 3,709



$ 3,497



$ 15,381



$ 15,145



$ 14,329

ALBDs 21,245,942



21,245,942



20,761,913



83,872,441



83,872,441



82,302,887

























Net revenue yields $ 172.42



$ 174.58



$ 168.42



$ 183.38



$ 180.57



$ 174.10

% increase 2.4 %

3.7 %





5.3 %

3.7 %



Net passenger ticket revenue

yields $ 124.55



$ 126.23



$ 122.96



$ 135.21



$ 132.79



$ 128.62

% increase 1.3 %

2.7 %





5.1 %

3.2 %



Net onboard and other revenue

yields $ 47.87



$ 48.35



$ 45.46



$ 48.17



$ 47.78



$ 45.48

% increase 5.3 %

6.4 %





5.9 %

5.1 %





(See Explanations Non-GAAP Financial Measures.)