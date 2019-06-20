Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On Second Quarter Earnings

MIAMI, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for today at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to discuss the company's second quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc

