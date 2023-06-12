CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

MIAMI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Monday, June 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to discuss the company's second quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.


Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruise.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com, and www.seabourn.com

For information on Carnival Corporation's industry-leading sustainability initiatives, visit www.carnivalsustainability.com.

